Live music in Park city for Dec. 24 to Dec. 28 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park city for Dec. 24 to Dec. 28
December 23, 2016
Carlos Emjay at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
Cry Wolf at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Emily Terran at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
Kurt Bestor at the Egyptian Theatre, 6 p.m.
Park City Limits: Packham Family Trio at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Rock Daddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
Teresa Eggertsen Cooke at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
Tony Oros at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Ugly Christmas Sweater with Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Will Baxter Band at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
Che Zuro at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
DJ Velvet at the Umbrall Bar, 2:30 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
Kurt Bestor at the Egyptian Theatre, 6 p.m.
Twin Flames at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
Apres Music at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
Downright Citizens at Canyons Village Stage, 2:30 p.m.
Elizabetgh Hareza at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
Fundamentals at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Shannon Runyon at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
Alicia Stockman at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
Apres Music at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
Cabin Fever with Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
Donner Pass at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
DJ Marty Paws at Club 412, 10 p.m.
Jordan Sauciear Trio at Canyons Village Stage, 2:30 p.m.
Nate Robinson at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Candy’s River House at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Courtney Spaulding at the Park Ciyt Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
Emily Terran at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
Mike Rogers at the Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
Mister Sister Trio at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
Queen Nation at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.