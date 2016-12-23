 Live music in Park city for Dec. 24 to Dec. 28 | ParkRecord.com

Back to: Entertainment

Live music in Park city for Dec. 24 to Dec. 28

﻿(Cynthia Sandoval) Lisa Needham and her husband Rich Wyman will perform at Molly Blooms on Dec. 26 and 28 at 8 p.m. The couple is preparing to record a new album.﻿(Cynthia Sandoval) Lisa Needham and her husband Rich Wyman will perform at Molly Blooms on Dec. 26 and 28 at 8 p.m. The couple is preparing to record a new album.

  • Saturday
    Carlos Emjay at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
    Cry Wolf at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
    DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Emily Terran at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    Kurt Bestor at the Egyptian Theatre, 6 p.m.
    Park City Limits: Packham Family Trio at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
    Rock Daddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
    Teresa Eggertsen Cooke at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
    Tony Oros at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Ugly Christmas Sweater with Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Will Baxter Band at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.

  • Sunday
    Che Zuro at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    DJ Velvet at the Umbrall Bar, 2:30 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
    Kurt Bestor at the Egyptian Theatre, 6 p.m.
    Twin Flames at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.

  • Monday
    Apres Music at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
    Downright Citizens at Canyons Village Stage, 2:30 p.m.
    Elizabetgh Hareza at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    Fundamentals at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
    Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Shannon Runyon at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
    Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

  • Tuesday
    Alicia Stockman at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    Apres Music at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
    Cabin Fever with Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
    Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
    Donner Pass at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    DJ Marty Paws at Club 412, 10 p.m.
    Jordan Sauciear Trio at Canyons Village Stage, 2:30 p.m.
    Nate Robinson at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
    Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

  • Wednesday
    Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Candy’s River House at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Courtney Spaulding at the Park Ciyt Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
    DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
    Emily Terran at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    Mike Rogers at the Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
    Mister Sister Trio at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
    Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
    Queen Nation at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
    Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.