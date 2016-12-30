Live music in Park City for Dec. 31 to Jan. 4 | ParkRecord.com

Saturday

Alan Cumming at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m.

Alicia Stockman at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric at Canyons, 3 p.m.

Changing Lanes Experience at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.

DJ Funkee Boss at Club 412, 10 p.m.

DJ Ross One Black & White Masquerade at Park City Live, 8 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.

Holy Water Buffalo and Badfeather at O.P. Rockwell, 10 p.m.

Honky Blue Tonky at the DeJoria Center, 9:30 p.m.

Imagine at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

Lumberjack Fabulous at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.

Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

New Years Eve at Flanagan’s on Main, 9 p.m.

Rage Against the Supremes at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.

Rock Daddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.

Soulman and Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Sunday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.

Carlos Emjay at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.

Che Zuro at the EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.

DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.

Simply B at Park City Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6:30 p.m. Monday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.

Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.

Nate Robinson at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.

Nick Quilter at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.

Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Tuesday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.

Cabin Fever with Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.

Robyn Cage at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.

Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Teresa Eggertsen Cooke at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.

Tony Oros at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.

Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.