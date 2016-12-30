Live music in Park City for Dec. 31 to Jan. 4 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Dec. 31 to Jan. 4
December 30, 2016
Alan Cumming at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m.
Alicia Stockman at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric at Canyons, 3 p.m.
Changing Lanes Experience at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
DJ Funkee Boss at Club 412, 10 p.m.
DJ Ross One Black & White Masquerade at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Holy Water Buffalo and Badfeather at O.P. Rockwell, 10 p.m.
Honky Blue Tonky at the DeJoria Center, 9:30 p.m.
Imagine at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
Lumberjack Fabulous at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
New Years Eve at Flanagan’s on Main, 9 p.m.
Rage Against the Supremes at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Rock Daddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
Soulman and Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
Carlos Emjay at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
Che Zuro at the EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
Simply B at Park City Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6:30 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
Nate Robinson at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
Nick Quilter at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
Cabin Fever with Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
Robyn Cage at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Teresa Eggertsen Cooke at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
Tony Oros at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.