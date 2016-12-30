 Live music in Park City for Dec. 31 to Jan. 4 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Dec. 31 to Jan. 4

﻿(Courtesy of Robyn Cage) Robyn Cage will perform at Riverhorse on Main on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.

  • Saturday
    Alan Cumming at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m.
    Alicia Stockman at EBS Lounge at Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric at Canyons, 3 p.m.
    Changing Lanes Experience at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
    DJ Funkee Boss at Club 412, 10 p.m.
    DJ Ross One Black & White Masquerade at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Holy Water Buffalo and Badfeather at O.P. Rockwell, 10 p.m.
    Honky Blue Tonky at the DeJoria Center, 9:30 p.m.
    Imagine at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
    Lumberjack Fabulous at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
    Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    New Years Eve at Flanagan’s on Main, 9 p.m.
    Rage Against the Supremes at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Rock Daddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
    Soulman and Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

  • Sunday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
    Carlos Emjay at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
    Che Zuro at the EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
    Simply B at Park City Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
    Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6:30 p.m.

  • Monday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
    Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
    Nate Robinson at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
    Nick Quilter at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
    Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

  • Tuesday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
    Cabin Fever with Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
    Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
    Robyn Cage at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.

  • Wednesday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
    Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
    Teresa Eggertsen Cooke at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
    Tony Oros at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
    Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.