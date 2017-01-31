 Live music in Park City for Feb. 1 to Feb. 4 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Feb. 1 to Feb. 4

Wednesday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Gleewood at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
  • Jordan Young at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.
  • Piano vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

    Thursday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:50 p.m.
  • Funkee Boss at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Jordan Young at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.
  • Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Brooke Mackintosh at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Shawn Colvin at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Thursday night jam at OShucks, Pinebrook, 8 p.m.

    Friday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Ben Brinton at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 5 p.m.
  • Blue Divide at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Bruce Music at Park City Mountain, 3 p.m.
  • DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • DJ Velvet at Umbrella Bar, 3 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
  • Elizabeth Hareza at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
  • Lavelle Dupree at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine Trio at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Piano Man Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
  • Shawn Colvin at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
  • Tony Oros at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.
  • TYDI at Park City Live, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • BowieVision at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
  • Cade Mower at Park City Base Transit Station, 3 p.m.
  • Cameron Duo at Park City Base Area, 3 p.m.
  • Candy’s River House at Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
  • DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
  • John Sutton Celebration with Joy & Eric at the Buono Vita, 3 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Hot House West at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Pixie Party Grass Boys at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
  • RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
  • Shawn Colvin at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Tony Holiday & The Velvetones at the DeJoria Center, 7 p.m.