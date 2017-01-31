Live music in Park City for Feb. 1 to Feb. 4 | ParkRecord.com

PR Back to: Entertainment January 31, 2017 | Follow Entertainment Submit Your News Live music in Park City for Feb. 1 to Feb. 4 PR January 31, 2017 Article Comments () Wednesday Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m. Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Gleewood at The Spur, 9:30 p.m. Jordan Young at The Corner Store, 3 p.m. Piano vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m. Thursday Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m. Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:50 p.m. Funkee Boss at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Jordan Young at The Corner Store, 3 p.m. Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m. Park City Limits: Brooke Mackintosh at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m. Shawn Colvin at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday night jam at OShucks, Pinebrook, 8 p.m. Friday Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m. Ben Brinton at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 5 p.m. Blue Divide at The Spur, 10 p.m. Bruce Music at Park City Mountain, 3 p.m. DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m. DJ Velvet at Umbrella Bar, 3 p.m. Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m. Elizabeth Hareza at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m. Lavelle Dupree at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine Trio at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m. Piano Man Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m. Shawn Colvin at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m. Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m. Tony Oros at The Corner Store, 3 p.m. TYDI at Park City Live, 8 p.m. Saturday Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m. BowieVision at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m. Cade Mower at Park City Base Transit Station, 3 p.m. Cameron Duo at Park City Base Area, 3 p.m. Candy’s River House at Canyons Village, 3 p.m. Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m. DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m. DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m. John Sutton Celebration with Joy & Eric at the Buono Vita, 3 p.m. Park City Limits: Hot House West at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m. Pixie Party Grass Boys at The Spur, 9:30 p.m. RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m. Shawn Colvin at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m. Tony Holiday & The Velvetones at the DeJoria Center, 7 p.m. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Stories You May Be Interested In Entertainment for penny pinchers Way We Were: Smashing entertainment MagicSpace Entertainment brings Broadway to Utah Entertainment lawyer pens parent guide for kids in entertainment Trending In: Entertainment ‘Strad Style’ and ‘Dim the Fluorescents’ captured hearts at SlamdanceCharacters’ glances tell film’s storySundance staff and volunteers get some puppy loveSundance announces shorts winnersBoundaries can be crossed if filmmakers approach projects with respect Trending Sitewide Utah experiences near record-breaking snowpackCritics of Sundance village on Main Street yell ‘Cut’As Sundance ends, it is time for a set change in Park City