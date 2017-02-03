 Live music in Park City for Feb. 4 through Feb. 8 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Feb. 4 through Feb. 8

Saturday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • BowieVision at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
  • Cade Mower at Park City Base Transit Station, 3 p.m.
  • Cameron Duo at Park City Base Area, 3 p.m.
  • Candy’s River House at Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
  • DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Hot House West at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Pixie Party Grass Boys at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
  • RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
  • Shawn Clovin at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Tony Holiday & The Velvetones at the DeJoria Center, 7 p.m.

    Sunday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.

    Monday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Carlos Emjay at The Spur, 9 p.m.
  • Galactic at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
  • Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

    Tuesday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
  • Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Scott Klismith at The Spur, 9 p.m.

    Wednesday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Jordan Young at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.
  • Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m.
    •Piano vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

  • Traveling McCourys and Jeff Austin Band at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.