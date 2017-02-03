Live music in Park City for Feb. 4 through Feb. 8 | ParkRecord.com

PR Back to: Entertainment February 3, 2017 | Follow Entertainment Submit Your News Live music in Park City for Feb. 4 through Feb. 8 PR February 3, 2017 Article Comments () Saturday Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m. BowieVision at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m. Cade Mower at Park City Base Transit Station, 3 p.m. Cameron Duo at Park City Base Area, 3 p.m. Candy’s River House at Canyons Village, 3 p.m. Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m. DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m. DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m. Park City Limits: Hot House West at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m. Pixie Party Grass Boys at The Spur, 9:30 p.m. RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m. Shawn Clovin at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m. Tony Holiday & The Velvetones at the DeJoria Center, 7 p.m. Sunday Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m. Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m. Monday Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m. Carlos Emjay at The Spur, 9 p.m. Galactic at Park City Live, 8 p.m. Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m. Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m. Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m. Scott Klismith at The Spur, 9 p.m. Wednesday Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m. Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Jordan Young at The Corner Store, 3 p.m. Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m. •Piano vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m. Traveling McCourys and Jeff Austin Band at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Stories You May Be Interested In Entertainment for penny pinchers Way We Were: Smashing entertainment MagicSpace Entertainment brings Broadway to Utah Entertainment lawyer pens parent guide for kids in entertainment Trending In: Entertainment Fran Lebowitz loves to answer questionsShawn Colvin is proud of her award-winning careerLocal horsewoman rides for the love of itPark City Film Series picks up where Sundance and Slamdance left offVolunteers keep Park City Museum rolling Trending Sitewide Summit Park fire consumes homeDeer Valley hosting Visa Freestyle InternationalDeveloper acquires prime acreage bordering PCMRBus hits moose in Park City, resulting in it being put down