Live music in Park City for Jan. 11 to Jan. 14 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Jan. 11 to Jan. 14
January 10, 2017
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m.
Lil Smokies with Michelle Moonshine at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 8 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
Funkee Boss at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
Park City Limits: Elizabeth Hareza at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Robert Earl Keen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
Thursday Night Jam at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 8 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
BroBand at Park City Mountain base area, 2:30 p.m.
Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Elizabeth Hareza at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
Jagertown at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
Lavelle Dupree at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Motherlode Canyon Band at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Nahko and Medicine for the People at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Park City Limits: St. Boheme at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Robert Earl Keen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
BT at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
DJ Velvet at Park City Mountain base area, 2:30 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Jelly Bread at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
Jordan Saucier at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
Mike Beck Band at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Park City Limits: Take 5 at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Rober Earl Keen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
Something Like Seduction at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
Triggers & Slips at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.