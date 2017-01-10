 Live music in Park City for Jan. 11 to Jan. 14 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Jan. 11 to Jan. 14

  • Wednesday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m.
    Lil Smokies with Michelle Moonshine at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
    Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

  • Thursday
    Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 8 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
    Funkee Boss at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
    Park City Limits: Elizabeth Hareza at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    Robert Earl Keen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
    Thursday Night Jam at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 8 p.m.

  • Friday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    BroBand at Park City Mountain base area, 2:30 p.m.
    Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
    DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
    DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Elizabeth Hareza at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    Jagertown at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
    Lavelle Dupree at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Motherlode Canyon Band at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Nahko and Medicine for the People at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
    Park City Limits: St. Boheme at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    Robert Earl Keen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

  • Saturday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    BT at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
    Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    DJ Velvet at Park City Mountain base area, 2:30 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Jelly Bread at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
    Jordan Saucier at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
    Mike Beck Band at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Park City Limits: Take 5 at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    Rober Earl Keen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
    RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
    Something Like Seduction at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
    Triggers & Slips at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.