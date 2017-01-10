Live music in Park City for Jan. 11 to Jan. 14 | ParkRecord.com

Wednesday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m.

Lil Smokies with Michelle Moonshine at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.

Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Thursday

Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 8 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.

Funkee Boss at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.

Park City Limits: Elizabeth Hareza at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

Robert Earl Keen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

Thursday Night Jam at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 8 p.m. Friday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

BroBand at Park City Mountain base area, 2:30 p.m.

Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.

DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.

DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.

Elizabeth Hareza at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.

Jagertown at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

Lavelle Dupree at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Motherlode Canyon Band at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.

Nahko and Medicine for the People at Park City Live, 8 p.m.

Park City Limits: St. Boheme at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

Robert Earl Keen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

BT at Park City Live, 8 p.m.

Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.

DJ Velvet at Park City Mountain base area, 2:30 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.

Jelly Bread at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.

Jordan Saucier at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.

Mike Beck Band at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.

Park City Limits: Take 5 at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

Rober Earl Keen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.

Something Like Seduction at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

Triggers & Slips at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.