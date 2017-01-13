Live music in Park City for Jan. 14 to Jan. 18 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Jan. 14 to Jan. 18
January 13, 2017
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
BT at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Chicago Mike Band at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
DJ Velvet at Park City Mountain base area, 2:30 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Fiestas Latinas at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
Jelly Bread at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
Jordan Saucier at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
Park City Limits: Take 5 at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Robert Earle Keen at The Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
Something Like Seduction at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
Triggers & Slips at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Che Zuro at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
DJ Velvet at Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m.
Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Brian Koviak at The Spur, 9 p.m.
Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
The Expendables at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Jordan Young at the Corner Store, 3 p.m.
Michelle Moonshine at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Rob Garza at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.