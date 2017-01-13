 Live music in Park City for Jan. 14 to Jan. 18 | ParkRecord.com

Back to: Entertainment

Live music in Park City for Jan. 14 to Jan. 18

  • Saturday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    BT at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
    Chicago Mike Band at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    DJ Velvet at Park City Mountain base area, 2:30 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Fiestas Latinas at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
    Jelly Bread at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
    Jordan Saucier at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.
    Park City Limits: Take 5 at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    Robert Earle Keen at The Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
    RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
    Something Like Seduction at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
    Triggers & Slips at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.

  • Sunday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    Che Zuro at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    DJ Velvet at Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.

  • Monday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m.
    Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

  • Tuesday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    Brian Koviak at The Spur, 9 p.m.
    Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
    The Expendables at Park City Live, 8 p.m.

  • Wednesday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Jordan Young at the Corner Store, 3 p.m.
    Michelle Moonshine at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Rob Garza at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.