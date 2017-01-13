Live music in Park City for Jan. 14 to Jan. 18 | ParkRecord.com

Saturday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

BT at Park City Live, 8 p.m.

Chicago Mike Band at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.

Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.

DJ Velvet at Park City Mountain base area, 2:30 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.

Fiestas Latinas at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

Jelly Bread at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.

Jordan Saucier at Park City Base Area Transit Center, 2:30 p.m.

Park City Limits: Take 5 at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

Robert Earle Keen at The Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.

Something Like Seduction at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

Triggers & Slips at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

Che Zuro at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.

DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

DJ Velvet at Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m. Monday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m.

Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

Brian Koviak at The Spur, 9 p.m.

Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.

The Expendables at Park City Live, 8 p.m. Wednesday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Jordan Young at the Corner Store, 3 p.m.

Michelle Moonshine at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.

Rob Garza at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.