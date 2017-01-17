Live music in Park City for Jan. 18 to Jan. 21 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Jan. 18 to Jan. 21
January 17, 2017
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Jordan Young at the Corner Store, 3 p.m.
Michelle Moonshine at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Rob Garza at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
Access Music: Clint Alphin, Walking Man, Aaron English and Elizabeth Hareza, Drawing North, and SuperBubble at The Spur, 8 p.m.
Badfeather at The Cabin, 11 p.m.
Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
DJ Funkee Boss at Club 412, 10 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Jeff Carl at the Red Pine Lodge, 1 p.m.
Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Skylar Grey at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Thursday night jam at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 8 p.m.
Access Music: Elodie Tomlinson, Christopher Hawley, Gigi Love, Jeff Carl, Tim Daniels Trio, Andrew Wiscombe and Cover Dogs at The Spur, 3 p.m.
ASCAP Music Cafe: SadGirl, 2 p.m., Josh Kelley, 2:40 p.m., Nakhane Toure, 3:20 p.m., Southern Avenue, 4 p.m., Rooney, 4:40 p.m., R.LUM.R, 5:35 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Coverdogs at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
Fat Duo at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
Park City Limits: Pixie & the Partygrass Boys at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Snowfest with Major Lazer at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Ten Dollar Pony at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 5 p.m.
Tony Oros at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.
Utah Symphony string chamber concert at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7:30 p.m.
Access Music: Rage Against the Supremes, 10 p.m.
ASCAP Music Cafe: SadGirl, 2 p.m., Andy Shauf, 2:40 p.m., R.LUM.R., 3:20 p.m., Nakhane Toure, 4 p.m., Rooney, 4:40 p.m., Claire Bowen, 5:35 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
B.D. Howes at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
Cameron Mercer at Park City Base Area Transit Station, 2:30 p.m.
DJ Funkee Boss at Club 412, 10 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Jay Sean at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Park City Limits: Roma Ransom at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
Sandoval Brothers at Park City Mountain Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
Snowfest with Tiesto at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Will Baxter Band at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
