Live music in Park City for Jan. 21 to Jan. 25 | ParkRecord.com

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
B.D. Howes at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
Cameron Mercer at Park City Base Area Transit Station, 2:30 p.m.
DJ Funkee Boss at Club 412, 10 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Guinness Lounge at Flanagan’s: Ten Dollar Pony, 3 p.m.; Jennie Gautney, 4 p.m.; Morgan Snow, 5 p.m.; Slings and Arrows, 6 p.m.; Triggers & Slips, 7 p.m.; 8 p.m. Satsang; Jeff Crosby, 9:15 p.m.; Ginger and The Gents, 11:15 p.m.
Jay Sean at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Park City Limits: Roma Ransom at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
Sandoval Brothers at Park City Mountain Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
Snowfest with Tiesto at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Will Baxter Band at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
ASCAP Music Cafe: Clare Bowen (of CMT’s “Nashville”), 2 p.m.; BJ the Chicago Kid, 2:40 p.m.; Southern Avenue, 3:20 p.m.; Ernst Reijseger (of the film “Walking Out”), 4 p.m.; Marlon Williams, 4:40 p.m.; Andy Shauf, 5:20 p.m.
Courtney Spaulding at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
DJ Spider at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
Guinness Lounge at Flanagan’s: Superbubble, 9:45 p.m.
Lil Jon at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Pixie & the Partygrass boys at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Monday
Access Film Music Showcase at The Spur: The Real Doug Lane, 3 p.m.; Songwriters in the Round: Burt Hurner, Sara Little Drum and Basil Katz, 4 p.m.; Simply B, 5 p.m.; Brooke Mackintosh Band, 6 p.m.; Harold Henry, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Hareza & Shannon Runyon, 8 p.m.; Candy’s River House, 10 p.m.
Access Film Music Showcase at The Spur: Emiko, 3 p.m.; Songwriters in the Round: Scott Rogers, Ali Nicole Timmons and Jarrett Burns, 4 p.m.; Clint Alphin, 5 p.m.; Jeff Crosby, 6 p.m.; Big Little Lions, 7 p.m.; Taylor Martin, 8 p.m.; Mark McKay, 10 p.m.
Snowfest with Michael Franti & Spearhead at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Access Film Music Showcase: Songwriters in the Round: Michael Dallin, Scarecrow, Christopher David and William the Kidd, 3 p.m.; Bill McGinnis, 5 p.m.; Taylor Martin, 6 p.m.; Big Little Lions, 7 p.m.; Lost in Bourbon, 8 p.m.; Dr. Bob featuring Jeffrey Howrey, 9 p.m.; The Royal Engineers, 10:30 p.m.
ASCAP Music Cafe: Niia, 2 p.m.; Zac Clark, 2:40 p.m.; Peter Bradley Adams, 3:20 p.m.; Lee DeWyze, 4 p.m.; Bluebird Cafe Series featuring J.T. Harding, Rivers Rutherford and Brett Young, 4:40 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Guinness Lounge at Flanagan’s: Ian Crawford, 3 p.m.; Night Marcher, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Hareza, 5 p.m.; Downright Citizens, 6 p.m.; The Signal Sound, 7:15 p.m.; Rick and The Nightcaps, 8:30 p.m.; Piano vs. Piano, 10 p.m.