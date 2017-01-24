 Live music in Park City for Jan. 25 to Jan. 28 | ParkRecord.com

Back to: Entertainment

Live music in Park City for Jan. 25 to Jan. 28

Wednesday

  • Access Film Music Showcase: Songwriters in the Round: Michael Dallin, Scarecrow, Christopher David and William the Kidd, 3 p.m.; Bill McGinnis, 5 p.m.; Taylor Martin, 6 p.m.; Big Little Lions, 7 p.m.; Lost in Bourbon, 8 p.m.; Dr. Bob featuring Jeffrey Howrey, 9 p.m.; The Royal Engineers, 10:30 p.m.
  • ASCAP Music Cafe: Niia, 2 p.m.; Zac Clark, 2:40 p.m.; Peter Bradley Adams, 3:20 p.m.; Lee DeWyze, 4 p.m.; Bluebird Cafe Series featuring J.T. Harding, Rivers Rutherford and Brett Young, 4:40 p.m.
  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Guinness Lounge at Flanagan’s: Ian Crawford, 3 p.m.; Night Marcher, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Hareza, 5 p.m.; Downright Citizens, 6 p.m.; The Signal Sound, 7:15 p.m.; Rick and The Nightcaps, 8:30 p.m.; Piano vs. Piano, 10 p.m.
  • Jordan Young at The Corner Store, 2 p.m.
  • Made Monster at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Mokie at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
  • Rob Garza at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

    Thursday

  • Access Film Music Showcase: Teresa Eggertsen Cooke, 3 p.m.; Songwriters in the Round: Ashely Wynn, Cody Robinson and Jordan Young, 4 p.m.; Tony Holiday & Co., 5 p.m.; Dr. Bob acoustic with Jeffrey Howrey, 6 p.m.; Gigi Love, 7 p.m.; Telluride Meltdown, 8 p.m.; Michael Dallin Band, 9 p.m.; “Chicago” Mike’s Intergalactic Brother & Sisterhood of Big Eyed Beans from FUFMO, 10:30 p.m.
  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • ASCAP Music Cafe: Wilder Adkins, 2 p.m.; Peter Bradley Adams, 2:40 p.m.; Jim and Sam, 3:20 p.m.; Lee DeWyze, 4 p.m.; Bluebird Cafe Series featuring JT Harding, Rivers Rutherford and Brett Young, 4:40 p.m.
  • The Coverdogs at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
  • Derek Pritzl at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 5 p.m.
  • Guinness Lounge at Flanagan’s: Ian Crawford, 3 p.m.; Night Marcher, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Hareza, 5 p.m.; Downright Citizens, 6 p.m.; The Signal Sound, 7:15 p.m.; Rick and The Nightcaps, 8:30 p.m.; Piano vs. Piano, 10 p.m.
  • Live Music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • Lukas Nelson at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: St. Boheme at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • SnowFest: RL Grime at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
  • Thursday Night Jam at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 8 p.m.
  • Tony Arzadon at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

    Friday

  • Access Film Music Showcase: Mindy Dillard, 3 p.m.; Songwriters in the Round: Aubree Liz, Bryan Koviak and Robyn Cage, 4 p.m.; The Ouburg Brothers, 5 p.m.; MINX, 6 p.m.; Tim Hurley Band, 7 p.m.; Metal Dogs, 10 p.m.
  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • ASCAP Music Cafe: Wilder Adkins, 2 p.m.; Jim and Sam, 2:40 p.m.; Brent Faiyaz, 3:20 p.m.; The Album Leif, 4 p.m.
  • Bright Lights at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Che Zuro at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
  • Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
  • DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
  • Guinness Lounge at Flanagan’s: Golden Plates, 3 p.m.; Ian Crawford, 4 p.m.; Sunny Day, 5 p.m.; Kapix, 6 p.m.; Sun Divide, 7 p.m.; Simply B, 8:15 p.m.; Scenic Byway, 9:30 p.m.; Grits Green, 11:15 p.m.
  • Nate Robinson at Park City Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Nathan Royal and Jack Swyer at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Shooter Jennigns at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Snowfest: Busta Rhymes at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
  • Tony Oros at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.

    Saturday

  • Access Film Music Showcase: Che Zuro, 3 p.m.; Songwriters in the Round: Mama J, Jody Whitesides and Terence Hansen, 4 p.m.; Backyard Revival, 5 p.m.; Naked Waiters Trio, 6 p.m.; Downright Citizens, 7 p.m.; Patrick Sheedy, 8 p.m.
  • Alicia Stockman at EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
  • Andy Frasco & The U.N. at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Bad Boy Bill at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Barbaloot Suitz at Park City Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
  • Carlos Emjay at Park City Base Area Transi Station, 2:30 p.m.
  • DJ Funkee Boss at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • DJ Scooter at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
  • Guinness Lounge at Flanagan’s: The Departure, 3 p.m.; Emanon, 4 p.m.; Inside Job, 5 p.m.; Tim Hurley, 6 p.m.; Sophia Dion, 7 p.m.; Backyard Revival, 8:15 p.m.; Michelle Moonshine, 9:30 p.m.; The Sextones, 11:15 p.m.
  • Michelle Moonshine at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: GrapeGrass at the Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
  • RockDaddy at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 7:30 p.m.
  • Snowfest: Zedd at Park City Live, 8 p.m.