Live music in Park City for Jan. 4 through Jan. 7 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Jan. 4 through Jan. 7
January 3, 2017
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Teresa Eggertsen Cooke at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
Tony Oros at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Derrick Dymalski Jazz Jam at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
Funkee Boss at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
Park City Limits: Andrew Nelson at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
Cameron Mercer Duo at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Lake Effect at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Mister Sister Trio at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
Park City Limits: Small House Strings at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Party Favor at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
Candy’s River House at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
Courtney Spaulding at the EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
DJ Bizzy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Fab at Park City Base Area Transit Station, 2:30 p.m.
Michelle Moonshine at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
The Proper Way at Park City Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
RockDaddy at O’Shucks, 7:30 p.m.
Unity in Ska with Insatiable, Chris Murray and Gringo at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.