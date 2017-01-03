 Live music in Park City for Jan. 4 through Jan. 7 | ParkRecord.com

  • Wednesday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
    Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
    Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Teresa Eggertsen Cooke at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
    Tony Oros at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
    Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

  • Thursday
    Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
    Derrick Dymalski Jazz Jam at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
    Funkee Boss at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
    Park City Limits: Andrew Nelson at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

  • Friday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
    Cameron Mercer Duo at Park City Base Area, 2:30 p.m.
    Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
    DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 2:30 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Lake Effect at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Mister Sister Trio at Riverhorse on Main, 7 p.m.
    Park City Limits: Small House Strings at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    Party Favor at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
    Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

  • Saturday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
    Candy’s River House at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
    Courtney Spaulding at the EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    DJ Bizzy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Fab at Park City Base Area Transit Station, 2:30 p.m.
    Michelle Moonshine at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    The Proper Way at Park City Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
    RockDaddy at O’Shucks, 7:30 p.m.
    Unity in Ska with Insatiable, Chris Murray and Gringo at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
    Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.