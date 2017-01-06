Live music in Park City for Jan. 7 to Jan. 11 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Jan. 7 to Jan. 11
January 6, 2017
- Saturday
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
Candy’s River House at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
Courtney Spaulding at the EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
DJ Bizzy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
Fab at Park City Base Area Transit Station, 2:30 p.m.
Michelle Moonshine at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
The Proper Way at Park City Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
RockDaddy at O’Shucks, 7:30 p.m.
Unity in Ska with Insatiable, Chris Murray and Gringo at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
- Sunday
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
B.D. Howes at the EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
Dueling pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
- Monday
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Carlos Emjay at The Spur, 9 p.m.
Open Mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Tuesday
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
Scott Klismith at The Spur, 9 p.m.
- Wednesday
Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m.
Lil Smokies with Michelle Moonshine at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
- Sundance Film Festival offers special tickets to Utah residents
- Bloodsworth on a mission to reform criminal justice in the United States
- Jeffrey D. Howrey’s Dr. Bob Band has rocked Park City for 35 years
- Alan Cumming inspires with ‘Sappy Songs’
- Insatiable starts a run of reunion shows beginning at O.P. Rockwell