Live music in Park City for Jan. 7 to Jan. 11 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Jan. 7 to Jan. 11

﻿(Courtesy of Jeff Evans) Chris Murray will perform the Unity in Ska show with Insatiable and Gringo at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at O.P. Rockwell.

  • Saturday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons, 3 p.m.
    Candy’s River House at Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
    Courtney Spaulding at the EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    DJ Bizzy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
    Fab at Park City Base Area Transit Station, 2:30 p.m.
    Michelle Moonshine at The Spur, 9:30 p.m.
    Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at the Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
    The Proper Way at Park City Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
    RockDaddy at O’Shucks, 7:30 p.m.
    Unity in Ska with Insatiable, Chris Murray and Gringo at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
    Village People at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Sunday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    B.D. Howes at the EBS Lounge, Deer Valley, 3 p.m.
    DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, Canyons Village, 2:30 p.m.
    Dueling pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
  • Monday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    Carlos Emjay at The Spur, 9 p.m.
    Open Mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    Dean Adair at O’Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
    Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
    Scott Klismith at The Spur, 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday
    Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
    Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
    Jordan Young at The Spur, 9 p.m.
    Lil Smokies with Michelle Moonshine at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
    Piano Vs. Piano at The Cabin, 9 p.m.