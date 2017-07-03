Live music in Park City for July 5 to July 8 | ParkRecord.com

PR Back to: Entertainment July 3, 2017 | Follow Entertainment Submit Your News Live music in Park City for July 5 to July 8 PR July 3, 2017 Article Comments () Wednesday Deer Valley Music Festival: Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8 p.m. Grand Valley Community Concerts: Joshy Soul & The Cool at Deer Valley Resort, 6 p.m. Jennie Gautney at Park City Library, 10:30 a.m. Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m. Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Victor Menegaux at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Thursday Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m. Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m. Michelle Moonshine at the DeJoria Center, 6:30p.m. Naughty Professor at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m. Park City Beethoven Festival at Park City Community Church, 7:30 p.m. Park City Limits: Andrew Nelson at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m. Patwa Reggae Band at Newpark Plaza, 6 p.m. Sweat the Technic with DJ Matty Mo at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Friday Deer Valley Music Festival: “Ella at 100” with Patti Austin, Deer Valley, 7:30 p.m. DJ Stario at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Fire Hawk Band at the DeJoria Center, 7 p.m. Motherlode Canyon Band at The Boneyard, 6:30 p.m. Park City Limits: Oskar & Julia at the Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.• Patwa Reggae Band at The spur, 10 p.m. Rogers & Buffington at Cognition Winery & Bistro, 6 p.m. Scotty Haze at Lespri Prime Steak & Sushi, 7 p.m. Triggers & Slips at Woodenshoe Park, Peoa, 6:30 p.m. Saturday Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Bruce Music at Park City Mountain, 3 p.m. Deer Valley Music Festival: The Beach Boys at Deer Valley, 7:30 p.m. Downright Citizens at Canyons Village, 4 p.m. Driftwood at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m. A Lovely Ruckus at The Boneyard, 6:30 p.m. Miner's Plaza: Bill McGinnis, 1:30 p.m.; The Better Halves, 3:30 p.m. Park City Limits: Take 5 at the Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m. The Pour at The Spur, 10 p.m. The Proper Way at Cognition Winery & Bistro, 6 p.m. Rob Garza at The Cabin, 8 p.m. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required News from across the Web Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Entertainment The Fourth of July is a big, small-town Park City traditionBeethoven Festival is stacked with concerts and workshopsX Ambassadors will spread the universal language of musicMeet the new Kimball Art Center executive director Trending Sitewide Utah’s DUI law could be buzzkill for Park City tourismBuyer of Park City Marriott envisions lengthy stayPark City mining-era buildings badly vandalizedPark City prepares for traffic, parking fireworks on the Fourth of July