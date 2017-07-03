 Live music in Park City for July 5 to July 8 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for July 5 to July 8

Wednesday

  • Deer Valley Music Festival: Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8 p.m.
  • Grand Valley Community Concerts: Joshy Soul & The Cool at Deer Valley Resort, 6 p.m.
  • Jennie Gautney at Park City Library, 10:30 a.m.
  • Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Victor Menegaux at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

    Thursday

  • Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.
  • Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • Michelle Moonshine at the DeJoria Center, 6:30p.m.
  • Naughty Professor at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
  • Park City Beethoven Festival at Park City Community Church, 7:30 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Andrew Nelson at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Patwa Reggae Band at Newpark Plaza, 6 p.m.
  • Sweat the Technic with DJ Matty Mo at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

    Friday

  • Deer Valley Music Festival: “Ella at 100” with Patti Austin, Deer Valley, 7:30 p.m.
  • DJ Stario at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Fire Hawk Band at the DeJoria Center, 7 p.m.
  • Motherlode Canyon Band at The Boneyard, 6:30 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Oskar & Julia at the Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.•
  • Patwa Reggae Band at The spur, 10 p.m.
  • Rogers & Buffington at Cognition Winery & Bistro, 6 p.m.
  • Scotty Haze at Lespri Prime Steak & Sushi, 7 p.m.
  • Triggers & Slips at Woodenshoe Park, Peoa, 6:30 p.m.

    Saturday

  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Bruce Music at Park City Mountain, 3 p.m.
  • Deer Valley Music Festival: The Beach Boys at Deer Valley, 7:30 p.m.
  • Downright Citizens at Canyons Village, 4 p.m.
  • Driftwood at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.
  • A Lovely Ruckus at The Boneyard, 6:30 p.m.
  • Miner's Plaza: Bill McGinnis, 1:30 p.m.; The Better Halves, 3:30 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Take 5 at the Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
  • The Pour at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • The Proper Way at Cognition Winery & Bistro, 6 p.m.
  • Rob Garza at The Cabin, 8 p.m.