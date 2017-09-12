 Live music in Park City for Sept. 13 to Sept. 16 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Sept. 13 to Sept. 16

Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Robyn Cage at Prime Piano Bar, 6:30 p.m.
  • Shannon Runyon Duo at The Spur, 7 p.m.

    Thursday

  • Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.
  • Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Andrew Nelson at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

    Friday

  • Badfeather and DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Lavelle Dupree at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Elliott Goldman and Gabriel Pramuck at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Pistol Rock at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Scott Klismith at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.
  • Stacey Board at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 6 p.m.

    Saturday

  • DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Opal Hill Drive and DJ Battleship at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Stacey Board at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.

