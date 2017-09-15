Live music in Park City for Sept. 16 to Sept. 20
September 15, 2017
Saturday
- DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
- Opal Hill Drive and DJ Battleship at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
- Stacey Board at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.Sunday
- "Classic" Steve Schuffert at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 5 p.m.
- DJs at The Cabin, 1 p.m.
- Park Silly Sunday Market: Main Stage: Slim Chance & His Psychobilly Playboys, 11 a.m.; Changing Lanes Experience, 3 p.m.; Farmers Market Stage: Scott Klismith, 1 p.m.
- Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 6 p.m.Monday
- Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.Tuesday
- Name Your Game at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.Wednesday
- Alicia Stockman at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
