 Live music in Park City for Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Sept. 16 to Sept. 20

PR

Saturday

  • DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Opal Hill Drive and DJ Battleship at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Stacey Board at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.Sunday
  • "Classic" Steve Schuffert at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 5 p.m.
  • DJs at The Cabin, 1 p.m.
  • Park Silly Sunday Market: Main Stage: Slim Chance & His Psychobilly Playboys, 11 a.m.; Changing Lanes Experience, 3 p.m.; Farmers Market Stage: Scott Klismith, 1 p.m.
  • Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 6 p.m.Monday
  • Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.Tuesday
  • Name Your Game at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.Wednesday
  • Alicia Stockman at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Go back to article