 Live music in Park City for Sept. 2 to Sept. 6 | ParkRecord.com
Live music in Park City for Sept. 2 to Sept. 6

Saturday

  • Bonanza Town at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • The Bookends at Park City Mountain, 3 p.m.
  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Chicago Mike Beck at The Boneyard, 6;30 p.m.
  • Corey Harper with the Hollering Pines at Canyons Village, 4 p.m.
  • English and Hareza at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.
  • Live music at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Hot House West at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.Sunday
  • Chicago Mike Beck at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 5 p.m.
  • Christian Mills at Versante Hearth and Bar, 5 p.m.
  • DJs at The Cabin, 1 p.m.
  • Park Silly Sunday Market: Main Stage: Oskar and Julia and Tim Daniels Band, 11 a.m.; Farmers Market Stage: Scott Klismith, 1 p.m.
  • Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 6 p.m.
  • Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6:30 p.m.Monday
  • Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday
  • Scott Foster at The Spur, 7 p.m.Wednesday
  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Riley McDonald at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Robyn Cage at Prime Piano Bar, 6:30 p.m.