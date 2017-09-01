Live music in Park City for Sept. 2 to Sept. 6
September 1, 2017
Saturday
- Bonanza Town at The Spur, 10 p.m.
- The Bookends at Park City Mountain, 3 p.m.
- Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Chicago Mike Beck at The Boneyard, 6;30 p.m.
- Corey Harper with the Hollering Pines at Canyons Village, 4 p.m.
- English and Hareza at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.
- Live music at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Hot House West at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.Sunday
- Chicago Mike Beck at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 5 p.m.
- Christian Mills at Versante Hearth and Bar, 5 p.m.
- DJs at The Cabin, 1 p.m.
- Park Silly Sunday Market: Main Stage: Oskar and Julia and Tim Daniels Band, 11 a.m.; Farmers Market Stage: Scott Klismith, 1 p.m.
- Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 6 p.m.
- Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6:30 p.m.Monday
- Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday
- Scott Foster at The Spur, 7 p.m.Wednesday
- Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Riley McDonald at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Robyn Cage at Prime Piano Bar, 6:30 p.m.
