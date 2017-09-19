Live music in Park City for Sept. 20 to Sept. 23
September 19, 2017
Wednesday
- Alicia Stockman at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Thursday
- Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.
- Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Tara Shupe at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Crook and Bluff at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
- Get Down Tonight at The Spur, 10 p.m.
- Kate Vogel at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 6 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Pixie and The Partygrass Boys at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
Saturday
- David Archuleta at The DeJoria Center, 7 p.m.
- DJ EV at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- The Elders and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Small House Strings at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
- Pixie and The Partygrass Boys at The Spur, 10 p.m.
