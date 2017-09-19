 Live music in Park City for Sept. 20 to Sept. 23 | ParkRecord.com

Wednesday

  • Alicia Stockman at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Thursday

  • Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.
  • Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Tara Shupe at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.

Friday

  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Crook and Bluff at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Get Down Tonight at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Kate Vogel at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 6 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Pixie and The Partygrass Boys at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.

Saturday

  • David Archuleta at The DeJoria Center, 7 p.m.
  • DJ EV at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • The Elders and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Small House Strings at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
  • Pixie and The Partygrass Boys at The Spur, 10 p.m.

