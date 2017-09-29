 Live music in Park City for Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Sept. 30 to Oct. 4

Saturday

  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Burn Atlas and DJ Funkee Boss at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • "Classic" Steve Schuffert Duo at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.
  • High Octane at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • John Flanders Jazz Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

  • Cory Mon and DJ JD at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Patwa and DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Monday

  • Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Open Mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Jordan Matthew Young at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Name Your Game at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Tony Holiday at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Go back to article