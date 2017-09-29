Live music in Park City for Sept. 30 to Oct. 4
September 29, 2017
Saturday
- Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Burn Atlas and DJ Funkee Boss at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
- "Classic" Steve Schuffert Duo at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.
- High Octane at The Spur, 10 p.m.
- John Flanders Jazz Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
- Cory Mon and DJ JD at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Patwa and DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Monday
- Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Open Mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Jordan Matthew Young at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Name Your Game at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
- Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Tony Holiday at The Spur, 7 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Get out there and do something with these entertaining events
- Park City Institute’s 20th Anniversary Season looks back and presses forward
- Friends of the Park City Library plan high-spirited author luncheon
- Meyer Gallery will present second Une Petite Nuit
- Kevin Costner will bring some Modern West to O.P. Rockwell
Trending Sitewide
- Back to the top, Deer Valley ranks No. 1
- A look behind the scenes at building Park City’s beloved hiking and biking trails
- 14-year-old Colorado dog rescued after being lost at Mt. Bross for a month
- Park City takes steps toward developing more affordable housing
- Controversial fencing around Park City schools back in the works