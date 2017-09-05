Live music in Park City for Sept. 6 to Sept. 9 PR September 5, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () PR September 5, 2017 Wednesday Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Riley McDonald at The Spur, 7 p.m. Robyn Cage at Prime Piano Bar, 6:30 p.m. Thursday Cowboy karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m. Park City Limits: Nathan Royal and Jack Dwyer at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m. Friday DJ Jpan at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Elliot and Gabriel at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m. •Mel Soul and DJ Battleship at The Cabin, 8 p.m. Park City Limits: Billy Shaddox at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m. Spazmatics at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m. Saturday Chris Cutz at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Nate Robinson at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m. Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m. Recommended Stories For You Share Tweet Go back to article Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Entertainment Arts Council hires ScudderPark City celebrates Miners Day, a 120-year-old traditionPark City Singers ready to fire up its new seasonSecond annual Dig In celebrates eating and growing healthy foodsPark City Film Series will kick off its 2017-18 season this weekend Trending Sitewide Park City High School warns parents about student partiesUDOT sees Rail Trail as a possible transit corridorAs Silicon Slopes speeds up, Park City benefits from Utah’s tech boom