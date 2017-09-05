 Live music in Park City for Sept. 6 to Sept. 9 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Sept. 6 to Sept. 9

Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Riley McDonald at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Robyn Cage at Prime Piano Bar, 6:30 p.m.

    Thursday

  • Cowboy karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Nathan Royal and Jack Dwyer at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

    Friday

  • DJ Jpan at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Elliot and Gabriel at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.
    •Mel Soul and DJ Battleship at The Cabin, 8 p.m.

  • Park City Limits: Billy Shaddox at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
  • Spazmatics at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.

    Saturday

  • Chris Cutz at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Nate Robinson at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

