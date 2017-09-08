Live music in Park City for Sept. 9 to Sept. 13 PR September 8, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () PR September 8, 2017 Saturday Chris Cutz at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Lake Effect at The Spur, 10 p.m. Nate Robinson at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m. Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m. Sunday Bootleg Sunshine and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m. DJs at The Cabin, 1 p.m. Park Silly Sunday Market: Main Stage: Los Hellcaminos, 11 a.m.; Farmers Market Stage: Twin Flames, 10 a.m.; Bill N Diane, 1 p.m. Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 6 p.m. Shannon Runyon at Cognition Winery & Bistro, 5 p.m. Monday Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m. Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday Cory Smaller at The Spur, 7 p.m. Wednesday Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Shannon Runyon Duo at The Spur, 7 p.m. Recommended Stories For You Share Tweet Go back to article Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Entertainment Park City Film Series will kick off its 2017-18 season this weekendWasatch Brewery’s shot ski returns to Park City’s Main StreetJimmi Toro’s Kimball Art Center’s exhibit will ‘Kindle a Light’ for artPerky KSL morning talent is homegrown ParkiteArts Council hires Scudder Trending Sitewide Park City youth football coach dies in car accidentPark City High School warns parents about student partiesOfficials shocked at popularity of electric-bike programSmash-and-grab car break-ins reported in Park CityAnalysis: is Dana Williams invincible?