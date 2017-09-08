 Live music in Park City for Sept. 9 to Sept. 13 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for Sept. 9 to Sept. 13

Saturday

  • Chris Cutz at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Lake Effect at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Nate Robinson at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

    Sunday

  • Bootleg Sunshine and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • DJs at The Cabin, 1 p.m.
  • Park Silly Sunday Market: Main Stage: Los Hellcaminos, 11 a.m.; Farmers Market Stage: Twin Flames, 10 a.m.; Bill N Diane, 1 p.m.
  • Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 6 p.m.
  • Shannon Runyon at Cognition Winery & Bistro, 5 p.m.

    Monday

  • Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

    Tuesday

  • Cory Smaller at The Spur, 7 p.m.

    Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Shannon Runyon Duo at The Spur, 7 p.m.

