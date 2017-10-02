Local producers reap benefits of the Harvest Festival

Recycle Utah launched its first Harvest Festival eight years ago at the High Star Ranch. Since then, the fundraiser has grown into an all-day event that features more than 30 vendors, live music, kids activities, food and drinks.

"This is something that has grown every year," said Molly Brooks, Recycle Utah's director of outreach and communications. "It started as a small event, but now draws between 1,000 to 1,500 people every year."

Recycle Utah's eighth annual Harvest Fest will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the High Star Ranch, 976 N. S.R. 32, in Kamas. Admission is free and open to the public.

The fundraiser is also a way for the nonprofit to promote sustainable living by showcasing local businesses and entrepreneurs.

"While we are best known for our recycling, we operate under a larger umbrella of conservation and sustainability," Brooks said. "More than just a fundraiser, it's about encouraging our community to reduce their carbon footprints and support the local economy."

Brooks said she is grateful to High Star Ranch for hosting the event each year.

Recommended Stories For You

"It provides a beautiful setting for this annual event, and we love having the festival there," she said. "They have been great partners over the years in supporting not only the festival but Recycle Utah in general. As they have grown from the High Star Ranch into the DeJoria Center, they have helped the festival grow."

This year, there will be nearly 40 vendors set up on the lawn.

"They will sell everything from jewelry to bags, plants, books and other handmade items," Brooks said. "All of the vendors are committed to being sustainable and eco-friendly."

Other local nonprofits will also participate in the festival and provide information about their community programs and volunteer opportunities.

The food for purchase will be provided by Lola's Street Kitchen, Wasatch Creamery, the DeJoria Center, Komrades food truck and Dali's Crepes.

"Recycle Utah will also sell apples and pumpkins, as well as the famous Park City Rotary Club apple pies, and beer from Wasatch Brewery," Brooks said. "The apples and pumpkins were grown locally. And the money raised from their sales as well as the sales from the apple pies and beer will benefit Recycle Utah programs."

In addition to local food, beer and vendors, guests can enjoy live music, provided by Mountain Town Music.

"There will be three musical guests this year — Che Zuro, Preston Creed and Take 5," Brooks said. "And the children's art activities will be guided by South Summit School District teachers."

Prior to the festival, South Summit Trails Foundation will host a 5K race at the High Star Ranch, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

"South Summit Trails Foundation is another nonprofit, and one our partners," Brooks said.

Registration is $30 prior to Oct. 1, and $40 from Ocrt. 1-Oct. 6. Runners can register for the 5K by visiting www.southsummittrails.org.

Recycle Utah's eighth annual Harvest Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at High Star Ranch, 976 N. S.R. 32, in Kamas. Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit their website or call 435-649-9698.