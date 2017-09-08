Men will Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Peace House will host a hilariously fun event for a deadly serious cause on Sunday, Sept. 10.

In an effort to raise attention to the cause, men will wear women's high-heeled shoes (costumes are also enthusiastically encouraged) while walking one mile down Park City's Historic Main Street.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a worldwide movement raising millions and plenty of awareness to help stop violence against women.

The walk will start at 11 a.m. at the John C. Green Jr. Memorial Bandstand in City Park. Onsite registration will be available at 10 a.m. the day of the event.

A suggested donation is $25 per high-heeled walker. Checks should be made payable to Peace House. Crazy prizes in many categories will be awarded. Light refreshments provided.

"We are excited about the fifth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes," said Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff. "Although it will again be hosted in Park City, it's called Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Wasatch Back to draw attention to the fact Peace House serves the residents of both Summit and Wasatch counties.

“While on the surface this event promises fun and silliness, Walk a Mile is truly mission based, bringing awareness to the fact that one really doesn’t understand what another is facing until they’ve walked in her shoes."

Wyckoff hopes many men of the Wasatch Back and beyond will display their sense of humor and balance while showcasing a commitment to ending domestic abuse.

Peace House is a charitable organization dedicated to ending family violence and abuse in the community through education, outreach, support services and shelter. Peace House has been serving families in crisis since 1995.

For information about Peace House, visit http://www.peacehouse.org. For more information about the global movement to end domestic abuse and violence against women, log onto http://www.walkamileinhershoes.org.