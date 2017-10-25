Meyer Gallery introduces new artists over the past few months

Over the last few months, Meyer Gallery, located at 305 Main St., added some new artists and is excited to introduce them.

Representing a range of styles and subject matter, each artist adds something a little different to the gallery.

The artists are:

Brian Astle, who is adept at still-life and figurative painting. Meyer Gallery will feature Brian in a two-artist show in December.

Nate Closson, who works mainly en plein air. He creates a beautiful sense of light and atmosphere with a special affinity for equestrian subjects.

Forest Dickison, who worked as an illustrator for many years. Forrest is making the jump to fine art. He is a landscape painter with a gift for dramatic compositions.

Zac Elletson, known for his rich color and lively brushwork. His still-lifes seem to breathe with life.

Ryan Frederickson, who was classically trained in figurative painting at the Safehouse Atelier in San Francisco and the Hein Academy of Art in Salt Lake City. His paintings portray intriguing narratives.

Daniel Robbins, a native of Richmond, Virginia. He uses a multi-layered technique to create beautiful and thought-provoking figurative paintings.

Lloyd Schermer, who uses the unusual medium of antique type settings. Schermer creates wall hanging sculptures that are vintage, yet modern.

Silas Thompson, known for work created with a palette knife. Thompson produces a landscape that pushes the boundaries between realism and abstraction.

Kenneth Yarus, who was classically trained at the Ashland Academy of Art and the Grand Central Academy in New York. He is known for very classical landscapes.

The works will be on exhibit during the Park City Gallery Association’s monthly gallery stroll that will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

For information about the Park City Gallery Association, visit http://www.parkcitygalleryassociation.com. For information, about Meyer Gallery, visit their website.