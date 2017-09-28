Meyer Gallery will present second Une Petite Nuit

Meyer Gallery owner Susan Meyer feels it's time for an Une Petite Nuit repeat. Last year, Meyer asked her artists to submit works that were no larger than 16 inches by 16 inches for the inaugural Une Petite Nuit (One Small Night) exhibit, and it surpassed her expectations.

"I didn't know how successful this show would be, but we opened, and I think I had 20 artists show up with their friends," Meyer said during an interview with The Park Record. "We also had lot of our local homeowners show up, too. It was one of our most well-attended shows of the year. I got my answer and found that this is something the people want."

So Meyer is opening the second Une Petite Nuit exhibit from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. And she already has had quite the response from her artists.

"As it turned out, I have literally 100 percent participation from those who are able to produce small works, and they are excited about it," Meyer said. Having the artists support the show is important for Meyer. "Frankly, if the artists don't want to do a show, it's not worth doing, because we would just get leftover art that they didn't really want to do," she said. "Instead, we are getting a lot of art that the artists were enthusiastic about producing."

Meyer believes the enthusiasm stems from a new challenge.

"I think it's because they feel like they have a sense of permission to be able to paint, photograph or sculpt anything they want in a small format," she said. "For many of my artists, that's a real challenge because they are used to producing very large works. So, you can't argue with that." The exhibit will also feature mixed-media art.

"There will be about 120 pieces, about the same as we did last year," Meyer said. "The artists were invited to submit three pieces each. If they sent a fourth and I liked it, I put it in the show."

Meyer enjoys the unpredictability of the show.

"Since I don't put any other stipulations on this show, I end up seeing works where the artists have been able to think outside of their own box," she said. "I can see how inspiring they have been when the art comes in. For example, some landscape artists will do something totally different like a portrait painting, and honestly, that wasn't something that I would expect.

The exhibit will also include works from a group of up-and-coming artists who have never shown at Meyer Gallery.

"Earlier this year, I went to pick up a car that I had ordered in Michigan," Meyer said "Instead of having the car shipped to me, I decided it would be fun to go pick it up and do a road trip through Wisconsin, the Dakotas and Montana to look for artists."

Meyer spent a lot of time in Montana.

"It was an unplanned adventure, and it was a good time to meet a lot of student artists," she said. "I ended up going into a lot of artist studios. I also met friends of artists, or just saw their works." After being impressed at what she saw, Meyer invited six or seven of them to participate in Une Petite Nuit.

"There will be some art from artists I had never met," she said. "I just liked their art and reached out to them and made an agreement with them to put them in the show." Some of these artists will travel to Park City for the exhibit opening.

"This will be the first out-of-state show that many of them have ever been invited to," Meyer said. "So it will be fun to meet these new artists." Unlike the other shows that open at Meyer Gallery, Une Petite Nuit will take up both exhibition floors.

Recommended Stories For You

"It will take up my whole gallery," Meyer said. "It's really that big, considering it's name means One Small Night."

In keeping with the theme, the evening will feature a small, acoustic-music trio and a wide variety of small dessert treats.

"The fall and spring are our quietest times on Main Street, and I originally looked for a show that we could get excited about during these times," Meyer said. "And I think this is it."

Une Petite Nuit, a celebration of small art, will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at Meyer Gallery, 305 Main St. The event is free, open to the public and will feature works — painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media— that measure 16 inches by 16 inches or smaller. For more information, visit their website.