Mountain Life restarts support groups

Mountain Life Church is back to offering support groups open to people of all faiths and beliefs after a brief hiatus. Cheryl Elliott, Care Giving director for the church, says this fall's slate of programs boasts a larger leadership team.

"We're really just expanding the teams of leaders as well to have more support for people, more resources to go to through the leaders," Elliott said.

The church, affiliated with the Evangelical Free Church denomination, is offering six different support group programs throughout the fall, including:

One program that fills a needed niche in Park City is Celebrate Recovery, Elliott says. Park City is served by an Alcoholics Anonymous group, but not a Narcotics Anonymous.

"It kind of offers another avenue for people who are going through addiction of varying kinds … I know it has grown recently, so it's encouraging that people are reaching out to get the support they need," Elliott said.

Elliott stresses that while the Christian faith forms the core of the support groups and their methods, the groups often include many people from outside the congregation and aren't intended to evangelize.

"You can incorporate (Christian themes) in the homework as much as you like. There are daily Bible studies you can do if you choose but that is completely up to you, so it's not required per se and it's not pushed on you, and all of the leaders are very respectful of that as well," she said.

Mountain Life Church's Care Ministry support groups are ongoing and open to people of all beliefs. Contact Cheryl Elliott or at (435) 647-5855 if you need help finding a group or if you would like to join the Care Team. More information, including dates and times, can be found here.