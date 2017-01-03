Newcomers Club of Greater Park City | ParkRecord.com

Newcomers Club of Greater Park City will host its monthly coffee from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224. This month the Club welcomes Jessica Jarvis from The Christian Center and Julie Hooker from Park City High School.

They will both speak about programs offered in our community and Jessica will also give an update on the current construction at the Christian Center and future plans for their facility. A light brunch will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit http://www.parkcitynewcomers.org.