Newcomers monthly Coffee | ParkRecord.com

Newcomers monthly Coffee
April 7, 2017
Join the Newcomers Club of Greater Park City for a light brunch at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at Park City Community Church, 4501 S. R. 224.
This month the Club welcomes Jessica Jarvis and Pete Stoughton from the Christian Center. Their presentation will include information about programs offered by the Center. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, visit http://www.parkcitynewcomers.org.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
- Big Stars, Bright Nights concerts series is ‘multi-flavored’
- Blind Boys of Alabama on a mission to spread some musical good news
- Wood will share Native American culture during Kimball Art Center weaving classes
- Deer Valley Music Festival Tickets for Locals
- ‘Messiah’ sing along designed to bring the community together