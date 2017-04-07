Newcomers monthly Coffee | ParkRecord.com

Join the Newcomers Club of Greater Park City for a light brunch at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at Park City Community Church, 4501 S. R. 224.

This month the Club welcomes Jessica Jarvis and Pete Stoughton from the Christian Center. Their presentation will include information about programs offered by the Center. The event is free and open to the public.

For information, visit http://www.parkcitynewcomers.org.