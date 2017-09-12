‘Next to Normal’ at the Egyptian Theatre

Ziegfeld Theater Company will present Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt's rock musical "Next to Normal," for Thursday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.

Evening curtain is 8 p.m. Sunday performances will start at 6 p.m. Thursday tickets range from $23 to $35. Tickets for Friday through Sunday performances range from $29 to $45.

"Next to Normal" is about a mother who struggles with bipolar disorder and how that affects her family.

For information, visit http://www.parkcityshows.com.