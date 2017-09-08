Nonprofit wants to Celebrate Our Roots as a mining town

Two years ago the Friends of the Ski Mountain Mining History, which is part of the Park City Historical Society nonprofit, announced a five-year plan to stabilize all the mining structures located in the surrounding areas.

The initial plan called for $750,000 and five years, said Sally Elliott, a member of the steering committee.

"We're two years into it, and I think it will end up being seven years," Elliott said during a Park Record interview. "I also think it will be probably cost around $1.2 million."

This summer the Friends of the Ski Mountain Mining History planned three fundraisers to help with the increased costs.

The first was a historic hike and gourmet picnic held Aug. 10 at the Keystone and California Comstock mines.

The second on Aug. 24, was called Park City Underground. Donors were able to enjoy a dinner catered by The Silver Star Cafe, an auction, presentations by local historians and small tour of the Ivers Tunnel.

The third, titled Celebrate Our Roots, will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Park City Mountain Resort's Legacy Lodge. Tickets are $100. They can be purchased by visiting http://www.parkcityhistory.org.

The event will include a buffet created by Park City Mountain Resort's culinary team, a ribbon cutting on the recently stabilized King Con counterweight, live music performed by Small House Strings and an auction that will include two original Town Lift chairs.

Elliott said since the King Con counterweight has been stabilized, work has moved to the California Comstock Mine.

"We actually got a lot of the work done last summer, but there is a pertinent part of the building that is lying on the ground," Elliott said. "We need to hoist it and put back up on the structure.

"There is some masonry work that needs to be done, and there are a couple of beams that need to be put up higher in the building."

Elliott emphasized the projects are not full building and structure restorations.

"We just want to stabilize these places to keep the buildings from deteriorating," she said. "We are looking to finish that this summer."

Elliott explained the Friends of the Ski Mountain Mining History has to raise money now, so the committee can figure out how much it has to spend on the projects next summer.

"We'll have five projects in the works before we even think about tackling the Thaynes conveyor belt and the Thaynes headframe and the Silver King headframe," she said. "We need to pay for engineering studies of the King Con, Jupiter and Little Bell ore bins, as well as the Daily West headframe. And in the meantime, we are working on the water tanks that are east of the Silver King."

Through the fundraisers, Elliott and her committee have been able to garner some private support for these projects.

"There are some people who ask 'Doesn't Vail and the City have enough money?'" she said. "First of all, stabilizing these structures isn't Vail's and Park City's core business. There has to be a passionate group of citizens who takes the bit in their teeth and runs to the barn."

