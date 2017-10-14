Nonprofits partner to host a winter clothing drive for local students

Although Park City is perceived by many people to be a well-to-do community, there are families who live under the Federal poverty level.

After talking with the Park City Education Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for education intitiatives that advance student achievement, Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Rob Harter has learned that more than 1,200 Park City School District students qualify for free or reduced-prices lunches.

"These are the same kids that often need coats, hats, gloves and boots, while they wait at the bus stop during the winter," Harter told The Park Record. "Park City is a very cold environment and we wanted to do something that would help these kids make it through the season."

At the end of last summer, the Christian Center of Park City joined with two other nonprofits — Youth Sports Alliance and SOS Outreach — to put on a winter clothing drive for these students.

The Youth Sports Alliance, known locally as YSA — was established "as a legacy to the 2002 Winter Olympic Games to spearhead a community wide effort to increase the number of children participating in winter sport programs from the greater Park City area, and surrounding Summit and Wasatch Counties in Utah,” according to its mission statement.

SOS Outreach's mission said "it delivers long-term life skills development to youth through progressive outdoor programs, providing value to the communities where we operate. "

Recommended Stories For You

"We were the initial group that decided to do the clothing drive, and since then, organizations such as the Solomon Foundation, Park City Education Foundation and other donors began supporting us," Harter said.

The clothing drive will run through 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

"We are looking for new or gently used winter coats— which are our number one need— winter boots, socks, hats and gloves," Harter said. "After that, we are also asking for donations of snow pants, winter snow sport helmets and goggles."

Those items will be distributed to students involved with SOS and YSA.

"These kids are involved in winter sports through scholarships, and they also need goggles, helmets and snow pants," Harter said. "There are about 120 kids involved in those programs, so we thought it would be great to help them experience skiing or snowboarding for the first time."

Clothing can be dropped off at the Christian Center of Park City, 1283 Deer Valley Driver, or Youth Sports Alliance offices, 1665 Bonanza Drive, as well as donation bins located all around Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

"We have about 30 white boxes with our flyers on them set up at businesses, coffee shops and other places on Main Street and Kimball Junction," Harter said.

Harter said he is grateful for the support.

"It means the world to us that these places are supporting the clothing drive," he said. "It tells us that they want all kids in Park City to have access to warm clothing they need to make it through winter."

The clothing will be distributed on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Christian Center of Park City's Heber Valley Stage, 55 E. Center St. #180.

and 24, at a soon-to-be-determined location.

"That's when parents will come in and collect the items they need," Harter said. "And that's why the donation deadline is Oct. 20. We want to give ourselves time to go through the clothing and get things ready so parents can find what their children need."

Christian Center of Park City, Youth Sports Alliance and SOS Outreach is spearheading a winter clothing drive. Clothing can be dropped off at the Christian Center of Park City, 1283 Deer Valley Driver, or Youth Sports Alliance offices, 1665 Bonanza Drive, as well as donation bins located all around Park City and the Snyderville Basin. Donation deadline is Friday, Oct. 20. For information, call 435-649-2260.