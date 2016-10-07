Overall Ball to fund Habitat for Humanity’s next step | ParkRecord.com

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties, a nonprofit that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness, has built 14 homes that have served 16 adults and 26 children since 1995.

Its new home, located in Heber, will be finished just in time for the family to move in for Thanksgiving, according to Executive Director Shellie Barrus.

“We’re excited to see this done,” Barrus told The Park Record during a joint interview with Habitat Development Director Michael Butters and team member Melanie Seus. “This is such an exciting time for all of us.”

Habitat’s next step is to move from building one house at a time to building whole neighborhoods at a time, Barrus said.

“This is our next level of work,” she said “We’re in the midst of a land search, and are excited to do this.”

The money raised from Habitat’s sixth annual Overall Ball, which will be held at Park City Mountain Resort’s Legacy Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 22, will help with this next step.

It will also help with other programs, Seus said.

“We also do home repair and work with a couple hundred people each year through our financial literacy programs to prepare them to become homeowners,” she said.

Registration for the Overall Ball is open through Oct. 21 at http://www.habitat-Utah.org.

The event will feature a night of fun activities, including a silent auction, said Seus.

“Local businesses have been fantastic about supporting us with some unique packages,” she said.

Some of the items include a Wasatch Adventure package, a private dinner for 12 cooked by a local executive chef, and Dog Sledding with Luna Lobos.

“We will also have some whisky tasting,” Sues said. “High West Distillery will be there and present some local treats for our guests to enjoy.”

The event will also feature a photo booth where people can dress up and pose for pictures.

“Actually, the entire event is a costume contest,” Seus said. “People can wear and decorate their Carhartts and hard hats, and we will give out prizes for these costumes.”

This is an element even Habitat’s staff and board enjoy.

“We love it as our volunteer team, our auction team, and our staff plan their outfits each year,” Barrus said. “We have done some fun things in the past — turning overalls into ball gowns and things like that.”

Butters already has his costume planned.

“This will be my first Overall Ball, so I’ve been looking for my overalls and Carhartts,” he said. “I have a friend who makes custom hats, so I’m going to have her help me with my construction hat.”

Some guests choose creative themes.

“One group came in dressed as construction cones,” Barrus said with a laugh. “Even if people don’t come dressed up in costume, they don’t have to worry about dressing up in formal wear. They can come in casual dress, but can dress up if they want.”

Some of the guests will be those who have purchased Habitat for Humanity houses.

“We’re excited to share their stories,” Barrus said.

One of the highlights will be the Golden Hammer Award that is given to a Habitat for Humanity supporter who has gone far and beyond the call of duty, Butters said.

“We are excited to give out this award,” he said. “We will make the announcement during the ball.”

The evening will conclude with dancing to live music played by The Mondays.

“They are local, and it’s exciting for us to have people in our community provide the music,” Seus said.

This marks the first year the Overall Ball will be held in the Legacy Lodge.

“It’s a great venue that has two floors and lots of space,” Barrus said. “So, we have embraced it and included some fun activities to take advantage of the space.”

In addition, the Overall Ball is made possible by Vail’s EpicPromise.

“For us, having Vail’s EpicPromise as a partner to underwrite this allows us to make the most of the fundraising,” Barrus said. “We don’t have to spend a lot of money on the overhead.”

The evening is also sponsored by Charles and Carleen Haggerty.

“They aren’t the type of people who want the recognition, but we are really grateful to them,” Barrus said.

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties will host its sixth annual Overall Ball at Park City Mountain’s Legacy Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets are $136 per person, $270 per couple and $1,350 for a table of 10. Attendees must be ages 21 and older. To register, visit http://www.habitat-utah.org.