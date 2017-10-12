Paramount seeks extras for TV series ‘Yellowstone’

Casting Directors Kelly Hunt and Tracy Dixon will hold free open-casting call to meet and greet those interested in working on Paramount's TV series, "Yellowstone."

The call will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Salt Lake Community College, Miller Campus, 9750 S. 300 West.

The casting call is open to men and women of all ethnicities, ages 16 or older. Those selected will work on the project as extras and will be paid. Shooting has already begun in Summit and Wasatch counties and the production looks to hire thousands of local actors to work as extras through December.

The open call will be held rain or shine.

"Yellowstone" chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (portrayed by Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

For information and updates, call 310-630-3747 or visit this website.