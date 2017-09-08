Park City Community Theater postpones ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Due to administrative restructuring, the Park City Community Theater has postponed its production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The musical was a scheduled to run No. 3 to Dec. 2.

“I am deeply sorry that the unfortunate circumstances forced us to postpone Little Shop of Horrors,” said Park City Community Theater Vice President Quinton Holmes in a statement. “However, I want to be clear that it is a postponed show. We are not throwing it away or forgetting it.”

Holmes said in the time the cast and crew would normally take in rehearsals and preparation for the production, Park City Community Theater would “build our forces and resources to end the season with a bang.”

“We definitely don’t want Park City to think we were a one hit wonder and left,” Holmes said.

He also said those who auditioned for “Little Shop” would be welcome to use the time that was originally set aside for rehearsals to help the theater.

“This is asking for the same time commitment that you would have given to Little Shop — possibly much less,” he said. “This is just so at least until ‘All My Sons’ in February. If you end up doing something you really like then the opportunity for a chair on the board and permanent placement is definitely on the table.”

For information about helping Park City Community Theater, call 435-640-1463 or visit fb.me/PCCommunityTheater.