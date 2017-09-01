Park City Community Theater sets ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ auditions

Park City Community Theater made its world debut with "A Music Revue — A Tony Cabaret'' in July.

The three-night run features songs from Tony Award-winning musicals — such as "Hamilton,"

"Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Newsies," "Rent," "A Chorus Line" and the 2017 Best Musical Tony winner, "Dear Evan Hansen" — performed by local actors and singers.

Park City Community Theater Vice President Quinton Holmes said the next production will be bigger and more ambitious.

"We're going to do 'Little Shop of Horrors,'" Holmes said during an interview with The Park Record. "We've scheduled the performances to run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 at the Prospector Theatre."

Auditions for "Little Shop of Horrors" will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 5 and 6, at the Park City Community Theater office space, 1910 Prospector Ave.

"When you walk in, proceed to the elevator and exit on the second floor and then make a left out of the elevator and left again," Holmes said. "At that point you should see our office straight ahead with someone sitting at the reception desk. Please then check in with the person at the desk and then wait to be called into the audition space."

"Little Shop of Horrors," by Howard Ashman, features music by Alan Menken, and is a complex production that will include large sets and puppets.

The auditions will be held in 30-minute blocks. Actors and singers can visit http://www.parkcitycommunitytheatre.com and schedule an audition.

"That way, we'll have a better idea of who will be coming to audition, as well as help us maximize our time of how many people we can fit into each block," Holmes said.

Callbacks will be from 6:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

"Now, if Thursday is the only day people can audition, then they can schedule an audition for that day," Holmes said. "The only thing is that we need to know at least a week before if people need to audition on that Thursday.

"That way we will schedule them before the callback sessions, which will start at 6:30 p.m. I don't want to block anyone from auditioning, but the reason we have callbacks is to measure the chemistry of the cast as a whole."

Auditions will be simple Holmes said.

"Since most people know the show, we will require them to sing a song from the show," he said. "We don't want to worry too much about scheduling an accompanist, or to have people bring in their own music."

Actors will also do some readings from the script and do simple dancing.

"We want the process to be done in a relaxed way," Holmes said.

