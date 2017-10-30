Park City Farmers Market seeks new contract

The Park City Farmers Market wrapped up its 2017 summer season on Oct. 25 at Canyons Cabriolet parking lot.

The day was also the final date on its recent contact with the ski resort, but Daniel Lewis, Park City Farmers Market director of operations, isn't worried whether or not the market will return next summer.

"The Park City Farmers Market started 20 years ago and we know it will continue somewhere next year," Lewis told The Park Record. "Instead of the Cabriolet lot, I would like to see the market return to Park City Mountain Resort, where it first started nearly 20 years ago."

Lewis proposed the move to Park City Mountain administration a few weeks ago and is still awaiting reply about a new contract, let alone moving the market's location.

Whitney Ryan, Park City Mountain's brand experience manager said the resort is open to negotiate a new contract with Volker's Bakery, the company that organizes the Park City Farmers Market, but haven't begun official contract discussions for future seasons.

"But [we do] look forward to upcoming conversations with the Farmers Market and the Canyons Village Management Association," Ryan said in an email interview. "Along with our hiking, biking and mountain activities, the Farmers Market offers another opportunity for people to unplug, get outside and truly enjoy the mountain community that we live in."

Lewis said he would like to see the Farmers Market set up near Park City Mountain's First Time Express lift.

"That's where you can access the mountain during the warmer weather by foot and bike," he said.

The idea came to Lewis during one of last year's Spring Grüv concerts that featured Michael Franti & Spearhead.

"We had all of these people watching Franti on the mountain, so logistically it showed that we could put the Farmers Market there," he said. "I have stood at Legacy Lodge during the past summer and looked down to see the people standing in line at the end of the day to ride the Alpine Slide. So if things get approved, the people who stand in those lines will have an opportunity to visit the Farmers Market next year."

Parking wouldn't be an issue, Lewis said.

"We have all of this parking space available to the right, and that gives us the ability of having thousands of people come to the market," he said. "I did some research about how many resorts have a farmers market and couldn't find one. This is what sets us apart from other farmers markets."

If Lewis' proposition is approved, the Park City Farmers Market will have come full circle.

"It will mark its return to Old Town at Park City Mountain, where it for three years before it moved to the Canyons Cabriolet Lot 16 years ago," he said. "I think it will mean something more if we can celebrate 20 years by going back to where it originally started."

The most recent contract renewal was signed in 2014, the year Vail Resorts acquired Park City Mountain.

"We signed it in October at the end of our the 2014 season, when the resort was getting ready to officially open as a Vail resort," Lewis said. "We went in knowing that Vail had a big plan for the resort and the landscape. That's why we only signed for three years."

Ryan said Park City Mountain has been happy with the partnership with Volker's Bakery each summer.

"It's been great to see the community gather together every Wednesday to support local vendors and enjoy the beautiful summer weather and gorgeous mountain setting at the Farmers Market," she said.

Lewis said he's looking forward to the resort's reply.

"We hope we can continue serving Park City," he said.

For information, visit http://www.parkcityfarmersmarket.com.