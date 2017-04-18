Park City Film Series’ Earth Month Film Series: ‘Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman’ | ParkRecord.com

Park City Film Series' Earth Month Film Series will continue with a free screening of Susan Froemke, John Hoffman and Beth Aala's "Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman," at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.

Out on America's vast working landscapes — the ranches of the Mountain West, the farmlands of the Great Plains and the waterways of the Mississippi Delta – -a huge, largely hidden and entirely unexpected movement is being born.

The documentary premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

For information, visit http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com.