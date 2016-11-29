Park City Film Series: “Getting to the ‘The Nutcracker’’’ | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Film Series will present a free screening of Serene Meshel-Dillman’s “Getting to ‘The Nutcracker,’” not rated, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd., and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. The screening is part of the Books 2 Movies Series. For more information, visit http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com.