Park City Film Series gives students options during spring break | ParkRecord.com

Most children look forward to spring break because there is no school. Others anticipate family vacations or staying in town to enjoy the local attractions.

One attraction is the Park City Film Series' Movies for Kids, a program that will host free screenings of family-friendly flicks at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium from Monday, April 10, to Friday, April 14.

The screenings are made possible by sponsorships from Jafflz and a partnership with the

Park City Library, said Katharine Wang, executive director for the Park City Film Series.

"This is something that we have done a couple of times," Wang told The Park Record. "We screened a week of films over Christmas break and did some over President's Day. We're also in the process of programming some children's films during the summer as well."

Next week's Movies for Kids screenings are designed to provide an entertaining and safe place for kids to go when school is out.

"We're also excited to be able to provide some healthy snacks during the screenings," Wang said. "We know there are students who depend on the school-lunch program for a daily meal. There are also some kids who just need a snack in the afternoon.

"While there will be free popcorn, children will get a chance to select more wholesome snacks, thanks to donations of pocket sandwiches from Jafflz and fresh fruit from the Christian Center," Wang said.

The films, which will all be screened for free at 3 p.m. each day at the Jim Santy Auditorium, are as follows:

Monday, April 10: "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," by David Yates, rated PG-13.The film was written by J.K. Rowling and inspired by her "Harry Potter" series."It kind of a riffs on a book called 'Fantastic Beasts' that is featured in one of Harry's classes," Wang said. "It goes a little farther back in history to where the beasts were discovered. J.K. Rowling's imagination is so rich and it's fun to see this come to live on the big screen."

Tuesday, April 11: "Moana," by Ron Clement and Don Hall, rated PG"This is a Disney film and it's about an empowered Polynesian princess who is on a quest to return a jade stone to its rightful owner, and her sidekick is a demi-god," Wang said. "It's a great message for the girls and boys in our community, and it's nice to have a story where the princess doesn't marry a prince, because there is no prince."

Wednesday, April 12: "Arrival," by Denis Villeneuve, rated PG-13"I love this film," Wang said. "I saw it at the Telluride Film Festival and we're happy to bring it to Park City.""Arrival" stars Amy Adams who portrays a scientist trying figure out why alien pods are hovering around Earth. "No one can communicate with them, so NASA asks her to see if she can figure out what they want because she is a linguist," Wang said. "The film was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography. If you like science fiction films, it will just suck you in and bend your mind."

Thursday, April 13: "The Eagle Huntress," by Otto Bell, rated GThis film is about a 13-year-old Kazakh girl named Aisholpan, who is in training by her father to become the first female eagle huntress, Wang said."It's amazing because in the 12 generations of her family there have been no women who were eagle hunters," she said. The Park City Film Series screened "The Eagle Huntress" as part of its regular weekend screenings in December. "It's a story about the father and daughter connection and how proud he is of his daughter and what she's able to accomplish," Wang said. "It came to Sundance a couple of years ago and it was at Telluride. We wanted to bring it back so everyone will get a chance to see it on the big screen."

Friday, April 14: "E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial," by Steven Spielberg, rated PG"During the Movies for Kids series, we want to bring back a classic film and 'E.T.' is our classic film," Wang said. "It really needs no introduction, but it's about Elliot and an alien creature who becomes his friend. We're hoping this will also bring parents in to relive the nostalgia from their childhoods and share that with their children."Wang said she knows adults will enjoy the films because the Park City Film Series tries to program films that are not the usual suspects. "We want to show children's films that have great stories and fit the Park City Film Series' criteria regarding high-quality cinema," she said.

Park City Film Series Free Movies for Kids will be screened at 3 p.m. from Monday, April 10, to Friday, April 14, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. For information, visit http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com.