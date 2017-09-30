Park City Film Series readies a full October schedule

October is a special month for the Park City Film Series.

In addition to regular weekend screenings, the month is chock-full of special screenings that were made possible by partnerships with the Park City Library, Park City, Sundance Film Festival, Slamdance Film Festival and Matchstick Productions.

The first film of the month is Stanley Kubrick's "A Clockwork Orange," will on Oct. 4. That free screening along with the free the Oct. 7 screening of Francis Ford Coppola's "The Outsiders," will celebrate Banned Book Week. (See accompanying story titled "Free screenings will raise awareness for Banned Book Week").

The first weekend screening will be Scott Gaffney's "Drop Everything" on Oct. 6-8. The screening is made possible by a partnership with Matchstick Productions, out of Crested Butte, Colorado.

"This is our annual ski film, and we have screened their films for years," said Katharine Wang, Park City Film Series executive director.

The past couple of years, Matchstick Production's films have been a little more serious and have had themes such as climate change.

Recommended Stories For You

"This year, the film 'Drop Everything' goes back to being light hearted and fun," Wang said. "You see athletes jumping off these insane cliffs and there is a lot of action.

"This is great because with ski films, you want to get excited about winter and watch skiers doing cool stuff. It reminds us why we live in the mountains."

Friday's screening will be the film's Utah premiere.

"We'll have some of the film's athletes here, and we'll be giving away some prizes," Wang said "People can enter an opportunity drawing to win a helicopter skiing trip to British Columbia."

Cole Sport is a sponsor for the screening.

"Saturday and Sunday will also feature some free giveaways from Cole Sport," Wang said.

Tickets for "Drop Everything" are $15, and no passes will be accepted.

On Oct. 11, the Park City Film Series will partner with Park City Municipal and the Sundance Institute for a free screening of Bonni Cohen and Jon Sheik's documentary, "An Inconvenient Sequel," rated PG.

The screening coincides with the inaugural Utah Climate Week.

"Park City and Sundance Institute reached out to us and we decided that 'Inconvenient Sequel' would be a good film to bring back," Wang said. "It premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and it's the sequel to 'An Inconvenient Truth.'"

While "An Inconvenient Truth" is about the science climate change and raising people's awareness, "An Inconvenient Sequel," while is also about climate change, is about former Vice President Al Gore.

"It tells how he got involved to becoming an advocate and warrior about climate change," Wang said.

A panel discussion will follows the screening.

"The panel will include Dale Ross, the mayor of Georgetown, Texas, who appears in the film, and our own mayor Jack Thomas will also be on the panel," Wang said. "It's interesting that Dale Ross, who comes from a conservative state, saw how climate change made sense for his community economically, which is a totally different perspective."

Thomas will discuss how Park City is become a net zero emission community.

"We wanted to hold the screening on Wednesday, because the next day, the City Council is scheduled to vote on some net zero legislation," Wang said. "We hope to get some council members to the screening before they vote."

The next weekend screening will be Taylor Sheridan's "Wind River," rated R, on Oct. 13-15.

"This film also premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and it was also shot entirely in Summit and Wasatch counties, which is very exciting," Wang said.

The film is a thriller about a rookie FBI agent, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, who works with a game tracker, Jeremy Renner, to investigate the murder of a girl on an a remote Native American reservation.

"Taylor Sheridan won the Director's Award for this film at the Cannes Film Festival this year," Wang said.

Wang also said Sheridan took care to cast Native American actors in Native American roles.

"This is something that has come up a lot with the 'whitewashing' of Hollywood," she said. "So it shows how much he wanted to make sure the film represented the culture correctly."

Prior to the Sunday screening, Utah Film Commissioner Virginia Pearce will do an interview with Austin Grant, one of the actors in the film.

"Austin will talk about his experience making 'Wind River,'" Wang said. "We are experimenting with having a pre-film presentation instead of a post-film presentation, because we want to give people something to think about as they watch the film, instead of recapping what they have already seen."

The Park City Film Series will continue its October screenings with a free screening of Alexandre Heboyan and Benoit Philippon's "Mune, Le Gardien de la Lune." rated PG, on Oct. 14. The screening is part of the the film series' Dual Language Immersion Program.

"This is a great animated story out of France," Wang said. "It tells of this little creature who becomes the guardian of the moon." The film will be screened in French with English subtitles.

"We've had a great response for the Dual Language Immersion Film Program," Wang said. "It's incredible to see how diverse their stories and what great representations of the cultures they come from. That's the beauty of what we try to convey."

On Sunday, Oct. 15, before the final screening of "Wind River," the Park City Film Series will present an airing of National Theater Live's "Obsession," not rated.

The airing will be at 3 p.m., and the cost is $20 for the general public and $15 for Park City Film Series members.

"In this production, Jude Law portrays a drifter who encounters a husband and wife," Wang said. "He and the wife have an affair and then plot to kill her husband."

The production is directed by Ivo van Hove and is an adaptation of Luchino Visconti's 1943

film 'Ossessione."

"We love presenting National Theatre Live's world-class theater in our little town," Wang said.

Not all of the October screenings are heavy and dramatic, as audiences will see with Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon's "Lost in Paris" on Oct 20-22.

"Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon are well known for their physical comedy," Wang said. "They are slapstick duo who are very funny and very French."

"Lost in Paris" is about a small-town librarian in Canada who finds out her aunt has gone missing in France.

"The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year, and people just loved it," Wang said. "It is very Laurel and Hardy like, and it will be shown in French with subtitles."

On Oct. 26, the Park City Film Series will partner with the Slamdance Film Festival for Peter Spirer and Peter Baxter's documentary "Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation," not rated.

Peter Baxter is Slamdance's co-founder and he is coming in for a post-screening Q&A.

"Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation" follows the Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse Team in the 2015 World Box Lacrosse Championships.

Lacrosse is a Native American game and for the first time, the games were held on an Indian Reservation in upstate New York, Wang said.

"On one level the film is about the team, but on another level it's about sovereignty," she said. "It shows the struggles of the Iroquois Nation getting recognized as a nation to compete against the United States, Canada and other countries. And it's amazing to see what the sport means to them beyond just the act of playing it."

Both Spirer and Baxter knew the importance of making sure the film accurately represented the Native American voice, Wang said.

"To do so, they created a campaign called More than a Game that will go with the film and launch in October," she said. "This is to make sure the Iroquois Nation could tell the story in their own words, instead of looking like two outsiders coming in to tell the story."

The October weekend screenings wrap on Oct. 27-29 with Michael Almereyda's "Marjorie Prime," not rated.

"This is an interesting film," Wang said. "In this age of ever-changing relationship with technology, this film takes those ideas the Nth degree."

The film is about artificial intelligence, and a woman, played by Geena Davis, who creates a hologram of her late husband in his prime.

"She gets to choose how old he is and what memories he has, and since he's artificial intelligence, he can learn things," Wang said. "It's an interesting conversation about technology and the inaccuracies about memories, and what we choose to remember.

"It's also about the dangers of living in the past, or the facsimile of the past."

The October films end on Halloween with two horror films — Don Seigel's "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and Brian De Palma's "Carrie."

"We are showing these films in partnership with the Park City Library, and this is the first time we're doing this," Wang said. "We thought it would be a fun thing to do especially if you're not trick-or-treating — especially those who are too old to trick-or-treat, but not quite old enough to enjoy a night on the town."

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers" will start at 6 p.m. and "Carrie" will start at 8 p.m.

"While both of the films have been remade, we wanted to go back to the classics," Wang said. "'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' is the 1956 version, and 'Carrie' is fro 1976."

Admission and popcorn for both films is free. People can attend in costume.

"We have a very eclectic mix for October, which is something we always try to have," Wang said. "There are some great stories, and I feel the Park City Film Series is a storyteller. Sometimes it's provocative and sometimes its entertaining.

"It's been great for us to partner with the library, Sundance, Park City and the other organizations to tell stories from different angles to our community."

For information about the Park City Film Series, visit http://www.parkcityfilm.com.