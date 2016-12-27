Park City Film Series: ‘The Eagle Huntress’ | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Film Series will screen Otto Bell’s documentary “The Eagle Huntress,” rated G, from Friday, Dec. 30, to Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. The Friday and Saturday screenings will start at 8 p.m. and Sunday’s screening will begin at 6 p.m. “The Eagle Huntress” follows Aisholpan, a 13-year-old girl, as she trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her family to become an eagle hunter, and rises to the pinnacle of a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries. Set against the breath-taking expanse of the Mongolian steppe, the film features some of the most awe-inspiring cinematography ever captured in a documentary, giving this intimate tale of a young girl’s quest the dramatic force of an epic narrative film.

Tickets are $8 for general admission and $7 for students and senior citizens. For more information, visit http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com.