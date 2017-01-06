Park City Green Drinks | ParkRecord.com

Park City Green Drinks
January 6, 2017
Recycle Utah, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people lead sustainable lives, will host Park City Green Drinks from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Park City Brewery, 2720 Rasmussen Road.
Green Drinks is an opportunity to meet and mingle with other eco-conscious people, and hear from local leaders about sustainability, environmental, and social advocacy issues.
This month’s event, which is free, will feature Tim Loveday of Summit County and Mike Luers of the Snyderville Water Reclamation District.
For more information, visit http://www.recycleutah.org.
