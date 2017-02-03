Park City Hospital seeks art and artists for healing program | ParkRecord.com

It has been said that “The earth without art is just ‘eh.’” Park City Hospital thinks that sentiment can be taken a step further to suggest a hospital stay without art is equally bland.

That’s one reason the hospital and a group of dedicated art enthusiasts joined forces to create the Art for Healing program.

Dyan Pignatelli is a community volunteer who sits on the hospital’s foundation board. She spearheaded the effort.

“Studies show that patients who are exposed to art during their hospital stay actually heal quicker and have a better overall experience. It just seemed like a natural fit — to tap into the talent of local artists, beautify an already stunning facility, and uplift patients all at once,” Pignatelli said.

The program works like this: Hospital volunteers will introduce patients to an Art Cart, allowing them to choose the print they would like displayed in their room. New art can be selected throughout the patient’s hospital stay for the patient and visitors to enjoy.

“We’re looking for all types of artwork — photography, oils, pastels, sketches and more,” Pignatelli added. “We want to collaborate with anyone who is creating art and would like to share it with the patients at Park City Hospital. If you feel your art would bring joy, solace, peace or hope to others, please submit!”

Anyone interested in submitting their artwork should follow these steps:

Submit a low resolution JPG (less than 1MB and 5 inches on the longest side) photo to: art4healingpc@gmail.com

Up to three separate pieces may be submitted

Artwork can be portrait or landscape and should be considered inspirational, uplifting, tranquil, colorful, serene and non-denominational

Artist’s name should be included in the file (example: john_smith.jpg)

The deadline for submitting art work is Feb. 15.

Art will be selected by a jury process and artists will be notified if their work is chosen. Selected artists will receive special recognition from Park City Hospital for being part of the Art for Healing program.

“We’re grateful to Dyan and the Art for Healing committee for creating this program and helping us to further our mission to help people live the healthiest lives possible,” noted hospital administrator, Si Hutt.