Park City Institute Presents Maureen Dowd and Carl Hulse | ParkRecord.com

Park City Institute will open its 2016-17 main stage season with Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd and New York Times congressional correspondent Carl Hulse at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd. Dowd and Hulse present a kind of yin and yang of our nation’s political/social landscape – as well as an insider take on politicians and clowns and other creatures indigenous to Washington, D.C.

