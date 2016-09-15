Park City Institute unveils its 2016-17 season, featuring blues, spoken word and dance | ParkRecord.com

With a touch of a Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent, some Texas Roadhouse blues and nights filled with ballet and contemporary dance, The Park City Institute unveiled its 2016-17 Main Stage season Wednesday night.

The 18 selections comprise the nonprofit’s “most ambitious season, yet,” according to Executive Director Teri Orr, who made the announcement amidst cheers from supporters and sponsors during a reception at the home of Sandra and Bob More.

“I am really excited about this season,” Orr said. “Some of these things, I think, will really stand out.”

Orr addressed the inclusion of the political commentators such as Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times columnist and former White House correspondent Maureen Dowd and social justice experts Van Jones, actor/activist Mike Farrell and former death-row prisoner Kirk Bloodsworth in this season’s run.

“Thoughtful discourse is an art. And in so doing we broaden the definition of what it means to be stewards of performing arts,” she said.

As with all of its seasons, the Park City Institute invites artists who align with its mission of enriching the “community by providing innovative experiences that entertain, educate and illuminate.”

“We take the ‘illuminate’ and ‘educate’ parts of our mission seriously. But we are still here to entertain – and you will find spectacular, moving, purely fun and beautiful performances at our theater all year long.”

In addition to the public appearances, more than 80 percent of these artists and personalities will do student outreach in Summit County schools, Orr said.

“We have Tony Award-, Peabody Award- and Pulitzer Award-winning amazing people that the kids in the school district will get to work with for free,” Orr said. “We’ve done this for 19 years.”

The Park City Institute’s 2016-17 season is as follows, and all performances and discussions will be at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Dec. 3 — Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times columnist and former White House correspondent Maureen Dowd, who will be joined by New York Times congressional correspondent Carl Hulse

Dec. 17 — Grammy Award-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra

Dec. 29 — Texas Roadhouse blues rock band The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Dec. 31 — Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming

Jan 7 — Criminal Justice Reform with White House advisor Van Jones, actor/activist Mike Farrell and former death-row prisoner Kirk Bloodsworth

Jan. 13 — The return of New York City’s Jessica Lang Dance

Feb. 4 — Satirist Fran Leibowitz

Feb. 18 — Musician, actor, playwright and author Storm Large from Pink Martini

Feb. 21 and 22 — Montreal’s Cirque Eloize, “Saloon”

Feb. 24 and 25 — Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre’s Ailey II

March 4 — Award-winning author Lidia Yuknavitch

March 11 — Emmy Award-winning wildlife biologist Jeff Corwin

March 18 — Ballet West

March 25 — Bluesman Taj Mahal

April 1 — Peabody Award-winning podcasters Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder

April 8 — Roots, folk and bluegrass pioneer John McKuen

April 15 — Actress, singer, songwriter and satirist Nellie McKay

Tickets and season punch passes are on sale for Park City Institute members. Tickets for the general public go on sale starting Sept. 22.

Individual tickets range from $29 to $79 for regular season performances. The New Year’s Eve concert’s price will be announced later. Discounts are available for children ages 16 and under, senior citizens and Summit County students in grades K through 12.

Season punch cards of 10, redeemable for all regular season shows, but not eligible for Special Events, including New Year’s Eve, are available for $240, $410 and $690. Punch cards available for purchase to PCI members.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 435-655-3114, logging on to parkcity.institute or visiting the box office, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The box office is open from noon through show time on the day of a performance.