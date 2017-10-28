Park City Library gets into the spirit with Dia de los Muertos

The Park City Library wants to throw a party for the dearly departed and celebrate the local Latino population.

So it is presenting Dia de los Muertos, a Day of the Dead celebration, from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, in the third floor's Community Room, said Katrina Kmak, Park City Library's youth and Spanish services librarian.

"The Day of the Dead, as much as I understand, is a multi-day Mexican holiday that gives people a chance to focus on family and friends who have passed away," Kmak told The Park Record. "They celebrate and pray for their lost-ones' souls and support their spiritual journey. We will only celebrate one day at the library."

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include pan de muerto, which is a type of sweet bread from local bakeries, and Mexican hot chocolate.

"We'll also have some sugar skulls that people can decorate with frosting, sprinkles and other things," Kmak said.

The celebration will also include a community altar for people who want to place items on it to remember their loved ones who have passed away.

Kmak said the library will present a free screening of Jorge R. Gutierrez's 2014 animated film "Book of Life," an animated adventure comedy about Manolo, a young man who embarks on an adventure where he must face his greatest fears, at 4 p.m.

"We'll screen that in Spanish with English subtitles in the Jim Santy Auditorium across the hall," she said.

The idea to host a Dia de los Muertos celebration stemmed from an event the library hosted three years ago when it was temporarily housed at Miners Hospital.

"We were there waiting for the new building to be renovated, and we did a Dia de los Muertos program," Kmak said. "It was a small event because we had limited space."

The librarian remembered the party and realized the library hasn't hosted a Day of the Dead celebration since.

"So we felt now is a better time than ever to celebrate our Latino community members," she said.

Kmak said its important for organizations such as the Park City Library to reach out to the local Latino community, which, comprises nearly 25 percent of the Park City population, according to the 2010 census conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

"First of all, they are part of who we are," she said.

Secondly, Kmak and the rest of the Park City Library staff want members of the Latino community to take advantage of the Spanish-language programs it offers.

"We want them to feel welcome," she said. "We want them to know this is a safe place for them to enjoy what we have to offer.

"The Dia de los Muertos celebrations is a good way to not only bring members of the Latino community to the library if they've never been here before, but also a way to share their culture with Park City," Kmak said.

