Park City Singers ready to fire up its new season

Autumn is in the air. School has started, and the sun is setting earlier in the evening.

Soon it will be winter and the Park City Singers are wasting no time preparing for their holiday concerts.

The first step is the annual welcoming barbecue, which will be held this year at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 5381 Ranch Place, the home of chorus member Renee Mox Hall.

This event is open to all current choir members and those who are interested in joining the chorus, said Director Joe Demers.

"This is an event where we have a good time getting to know each other and seeing old friends," Demers said during a Park Record interview with alto Mary Gootjes, who is a Park City Singer board member. "We will also be taking registration for the choir at that time."

Choir membership is $40 for the full year. Anyone interested in joining the non-audition community chorus can RSVP by emailing Mox Hall at rmoxhall@gmail.com.

Recommended Stories For You

"We ask people to bring a side dish if they would like," said Gootjes. "We will provide beverages and the barbecue."

Even if interested singers can't make the barbecue, they can show up to the first rehearsal of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224.

"We will also take registration then as well," Demers said. "The rehearsal is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but since we will be doing some paperwork, we would like people to come at 6:45 p.m.".

Rehearsals will then be held every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at the church, in preparation for the Park City Singers' two holiday concerts.

The first will be on Dec. 10 at Park City Community Church. The other will be Dec. 16 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

Both concerts will start at 7 p.m.

"We're looking to have some break-out groups this year," Demers said. "I know it's been done in the past, so we want to bring that back. We want to give quartets and octets opportunities to sing during the concerts as well."

The director is also working with Park City High School to recruit younger singers.

"We want to encourage 11th and 12th graders to come perform with us," Demers said.

To do that, Demers is working with PCHS choir director Christin Abbott.

"She is making this a sort of extension of her class so the students who participate can fulfill some community service requirements," Demers said. "She has 12 to 15 11th and 12th graders in her group. So I'm going to speak with them."

Demers and Gootjes said the Park City Singers would waive the $40 registration fee for these students.

"That is a little steep for students and their parents," Demers said. "They will still need to give us a security deposit for the music, but once they turn the music back in to us after the season, they will get the money back."

This season marks Demers' one-year anniversary as the Park City Singers director.

"It was a great experience and I think we did a really good job," he said. "I'm looking to improve what we did last year and raise the quality of the choir to new level."

Gootjes joined the Park City Singers nine years ago.

"An ad came out about the Park City Singers, and it said it was a non-audition community choir and invited people to come to the [season's] first rehearsal," she said. " I sang in high school and took piano lessons for many years, and I have wanted to sing in a choir for a long time. So I showed up and have sung with the choir ever since."

Gootjes encourages anyone who has an interest in singing to come to the barbecue.

"They need to check it out, because it's a really wonderful group," she said. "Singing is a very satisfying way to spend some time during the week."

Park City Singers will host a welcoming barbecue at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the home of singer Renee Mox Hall, 5381 Ranch Place. The event is open to current choir members and singers who want to become choir members. RSVP by emailing remoxhall@gmail.com.