Park City Wine Club uncorks the new year | ParkRecord.com

It’s a new year and the Park City Wine Club will continue its ongoing Annual Wine Exchange tradition it started four years ago with the Jeremy Ranch Country Club.

The event, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the clubhouse, is based on the white elephant gift concept, said Park City Wine Club President Pamela Wood.

“Everyone can bring a completely wrapped and decorated bottle of wine to give at the gift exchange,” said Wood, a certified sommelier and specialist of wine. “This has evolved from wrapping the bottles in regular Christmas wrapping to these crazy and elaborate items.”

It’s easy to understand why because Wood hands out prizes for the best wrapped bottles.

“I had one bottle last year that was dressed up as a 1920s flapper dancer,” she said with a laugh.

The evening will actually start with a pairing of three local wines with soups, salads and

breads made by Jeremy Ranch Clubhouse chefs.

“We’ll also have a chocolate dessert as well,” Wood said.

The gift exchange will follow the tastings.

“We each draw numbers and then I’ll pick a number and that person will select one of the wrapped wines,” Wood said. “Then I’ll pick another number and that person will have a choice to pick a wine from the table or steal the one from the other person.

This Park City Wine Club’s Annual Wine Exchange is open to Park City Wine Club members and their guests.

The cost is $35 for Park City Wine Club members and $40 for guests. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting http://www.parkcitywineclub.com.

The Annual Wine Exchange isn’t the only thing Park City Wine Club has going on.

It also wants to announce a new partnership with the Paint Mixer, a painting studio located in Park City and Sugar House that offers a unique mix of art instruction and wine tastings.

The new venture is a monthly program called Tuesday Tastings, Wood said.

“Once a month, Park City Wine Club will go into the Paint Mixer’s locations and do a paint, dip and sip art and wine night,” she said. “We will showcase five different wines that can all be purchased in Utah and guests will not only get to taste the wines but learn about them.”

The wines will be paired with other local foods.

“Last month we did cheese and charcuterie from Nosh,” Wood said. “We used all Utah-based cheeses from Heber Valley Artisan Cheese, Gold Creek Farms, Beehive Cheese and Drake Family Farms.

“That way, if guests had a good experience with not only the paint and wine, but with the cheese, we could tell them where they can get more,” she said. “This coming month at Sugarhouse we’ll do local chocolatiers and we’ll have some small tasting plates from local restaurants.”

The next Tuesday Tasting will be from 6:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Paint Mixer Sugarhouse, 1327 E. 2100 South.

The cost is $55 and open to ages 21 and older. For reservations, visit http://www.thepainmixer.com or http://www.parkcitywineclub.com.

The idea stemmed from the Paint Mixer owner Jill Johnson.

“She got in touch with me in late 2015, and said she wanted to incorporate some local products and venders and add more wine education in the sessions,” Wood said. “She also said she wanted to change the wines out every season.”

Wood agreed and trained the Paint Mixers staff on everything wine.

“We went over what the different wines are that we will showcase, where they are from, how to talk about them and how to pour them,” Wood said. “That’s fun because by changing out the wines, every session will be different.”

The tastings and pairings will occur throughout the two-and-a-half to three-hour step-by-step instruction on painting.

“I got to have my first experience painting at one of these sessions,” Wood said. “I’m basically a stick-figure painter, who happens to know about wine. But I ended up having an experience that was relaxing and therapeutic and it was so much fun.”

Wood is getting ready to announce the February and March dates.

“We’re looking forward to this partnership that we’ll do at Sugarhouse and Park City,” she said.

For more information about the Paint Mixer, visit http://www.paintmixer.com. For more information about the Park City Wine Club, visit http://www.parkcitywineclub.com.