Park Silly Sunday Market prepares last bash of the season

Wrapping up the Park Silly Sunday Market for the season, which will be this Sunday, Sept. 17, is a bittersweet deal for Executive Director Kate McChesney.

On one hand, she and Michelle McDonald, the market's director of operations, can finally see the light at the end of a summer long tunnel that had them working with hundreds of vendors including farmers, entrepreneurs, musicians and artists, and keeping thousands of visitors happy during the eco-friendly, open-air artist and community forum.

On the other hand, it's fun for the two to see the vendors take some time to enjoy themselves.

"[This Sunday] we will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as opposed to our regular 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.," McChesney said. "We do that in part so the vendors can pack up at 5 p.m. and head to the bottom of Main Street to hear some music and enjoy themselves."

Park Silly Sunday Market also prides itself with featuring new vendors throughout its run, even on the last day.

McDonald said there will be a full slate of vendors on Sunday.

"We'll have 170 booths," she said. "We'll be strong with farmers, because they are still cranking things out, and there will be some new kids who are going to try their hand for the first time."