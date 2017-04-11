Parkite Elisabeth Lentz will facilitate mindful movement retreat | ParkRecord.com

Imagine spending six days and seven nights participating in a mindfulness retreat on a remote resort in Molokai, Hawaii.

Picture spending time in daily meditations, movement and yoga lessons, journaling and deep relaxation, all guided by the Chakra system.

Elisabeth Lentz, a Park City-based mindful movement guide, will facilitate such a retreat, titled "Who Am I," hosted by the Hui Ho'olana resort from on Oct. 14-21.

"The intent of the retreat is to give participants an opportunity to step back from the course of their daily lives and reconnect with their true nature," said Lentz, a certified yoga instructor and Ayurvedic yoga therapist who has a degree in child development and social work. "It's not a tour. It's all about finding oneself. It's about being your true self and facing yourself."

The idea for the retreat stemmed from a meditative pilgrimage Lentz embarked on with her husband two years ago.

"I heard about this trail in Bavaria, where I'm from, and wanted to hiked the trail with my husband," she said. "When I came home to Park City, I told some people about it."

One of Lentz students urged her to lead a group on the trail, so Lentz did it, twice.

"While we walked, I taught the Chakra system, breathing and movement," Lentz said. "We did this for 14 days and it was so successful that we did it again last year."

After last year's session, Lentz decided she wasn't going to do it again, but happenstance led her to organize the retreat in Molokai.

"It started when my son was selling his car," Lentz said. "A woman and her daughter came to buy the car and the mother and I talked about the Bavarian retreat."

Lentz told the woman that she would be interested in facilitating a retreat in one place, rather than on a trail.

"That's when the woman told me she owned the Hui Ho'olana Retreat Center in Molokai," Lentz said.

Hui Ho'olana is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization that is "dedicated to the fine art of teaching," according to its mission statement.

It's goal is to "provide an environment for inspiration, a safe haven for the growth and nurturing of the creative spirit," the statement said.

For information about the resort, visit huiho.org/index.php.

"We will be on the middle of the hill on this tiny little island," Lentz said. "It's simple, but not primitive."

The cost for Lentz's "Who Am I" retreat is $2,300 and the price includes seven nights accommodation (two people per cabin), three balanced meals a day, workshops, use of the lodge, teaching facilities, pool and grounds.

The cost, however, does not include airfare and transportation from the airport to the retreat center.

A $500 deposit will reserve the space. Reservations can be made by calling 435-640-4885, by emailing Elisabeth@RestoreBalanceToday.com or by visiting restorebalancetoday.com.

A free informational meeting for those who want to learn more about the retreat will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Lentz's home studio, 4950 E. Meadows Drive.

Lentz got into mindful movement through yoga.

"I got into yoga because my body wanted to do more than what it was doing," she said. "After I had been practicing yoga for a while I had a knee replacement and during that time, I came across the chakras system."

The chakras spoke to Lentz.

"Since I have a background in child psychology, social work and child development, I got into the psychology of the chakras that went along with the different stages of child development," she said.

The chakras led Lentz to a yoga teachers training.

"I had an epiphany that chakras could save the world if you could share them, but I didn't know how I could share them with more people than those who came to my classes," she said. "So, I decided in 2005 to ask Leslie Thatcher at KPCW if I could do a seven-day segment on the radio and share one chakra a day."

Thatcher agreed and Lentz hosted a program called Mountain Meditation for more than a year.

"It was interesting because it was mostly men who responded to it," Lentz said. "They told me that it set the tone for the day."

At the same time, Lentz's home-studio yoga classes evolved to the point where she changed the name to Mindful Movement classes.

"The yoga became slower and slower and it started to work from the inside out," she said. "I started to guide my students with poems and themes like gracefulness and how to move without efforts, so they would do the movements, but also get insights within themselves."

Lentz sessions run for six weeks at a time, and students register for the whole session at each time.

"I'm in the middle of March and April, now," she said.

In addition, Lentz presents private chakra work.

"I usually work with people who are facing difficult times" she said. "I see cancer patients, people who have been abused and people who are going through divorces."

Lentz doesn't consider the sessions therapy, because she is not a therapist.

"It's movement-based but also an exercise on focus as a technique," she said. "The focus can guide the people to get a sense of what's going on. I then ask what needs to be known, what needs to be worked on.

"Sometimes when people come in, they think they know what the problems are, but after they do this exercise, they come to realize that there is more than what they think. This is some of the things that we'll be doing on the retreat."

