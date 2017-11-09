Peace House prepares another fling with bling

Shoppers can reignite their love for Peace House with the 2017 Bling Fling.

The annual fundraising event will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224. Admission is $5 cash at the door, and shoppers can purchase new and gently used accessories from thousands of donated items during the event. A preview party will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For information and tickets, visit this website.

"There are thousands of items," said Board Member Nancy Tosti, chairwoman of the 2017 Bling Fling. "We have a plethora of earrings, necklaces, scarves and high-end bags this year. In fact, in our handbag department, we have received bags by Coach, Gucci, Dolce and Gabbana, and Kate Spade."

After people pay the admission fee, they will receive a large shopping bag.

"We want them to shop at their leisure and stay as long as they want," Tosti said.

This year, the Bling Fling will set aside a holding area where people can store their treasures until they are ready to check out.

"Last year, many people had so much stuff in their arms that they couldn't hold it all," Tosti said with a laugh. "So we want to help them out this year."

Prices start at $5 for costume jewelry, and run up to $350.

The items were valued by appraiser Ron Dubberly of Legacy Estate and Appraisal Services.

"Ron was the person, along with Kappie Bliss, who came up with the idea for Bling Fling four years ago," Tosti said.

All proceeds from admission and sales will help the nonprofit continue its mission to wipe out domestic violence in Summit and Wasatch counties,

"The funds from Bling Fling will go to keeping the [domestic violence] shelter open as well as the support services," Tosti said.

During the 2016-17 fiscal year, Peace House served 414 individuals in the shelter, outreach and therapy programs, according to Peace House Director of Development Sally Tauber,

"We provided 3,514 nights of emergency shelter to adults and children and over 1,600 hours in clinical therapy," she said. "We answered 1,721 calls through our helpline and community outreach office during the same period. And we provided 448 community education presentations which included presentations to the students in Summit and Wasatch counties."

Peace House started Bling Fling at the Newpark Hotel in 2014.

"We did two smaller events that and between the two, we brought in $5,000," Tosti said.

Peace House then decided to host one event the next year and moved it to the Park City Community Church.

"After that one, many people suggested we hold this closer toward the holidays, so for year three we moved it to November, and we made more than $40,000 for Peace House," Tosti said. "So I pushed the goal this year to $43,000. We'll see if we can make it."

Tosti is amazed at the generosity of the donors, and said there will be 46 tables of items for purchase set up at the Park City Community Church.

"We started asking for donations starting in May, and we put collection bins all around the county," she said. "In addition to those donations, people held donation parties in their homes.

"We couldn't do this without the support of our community," Tosti said. "That means the world to us, because the money keeps our doors open and allows us to do all we do."

