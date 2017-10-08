Peace House seeks volunteers and donations for Bling Fling

Bling Fling, an annual fundraiser for Peace House, a nonprofit dedicated to wiping out domestic violence in Summit and Wasatch counties, is scheduled for Nov. 10 and 11 at the Park City Community Church.

Although the event is more than a month away, preparations are in full swing.

Nancy Tosti, Peace House board member and Bling Fling chairwoman, said she is seeking donations and volunteers.

"We aren't looking for clothing and hats," Tosti told The Park Record. "We are seeking gently used scarves, handbags and purses, jewelry for both men and women, and belts that we can sell at the Bling Fling. And the belts we're looking for aren't just the plain strip belts. We are accepting hand-crafted leather belts or belts that are adorned with designs and accessories."

Past Bling Fling donations have included many high-end items including Prada bags and fur scarves.

"Last year we received a beautiful set of emerald earrings," Tosti said. Donors can drop off items in purple bins located at various locations around Park City and Summit County.

Here are the locations:

Shepherd of the Mountain Lutheran Church, 4051 N. S.R. 224

Right at Home furniture and gifts, 1745 Bonanza Drive.

Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224

Promontory concierge desk, 9065 N. Promontory Ranch Rd.

Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club, 8770 Jeremy Rd.

Mountain Life Church, 7375 Silver Creek Rd

Vessel Kitchen catering, 1784 Uinta Way, Suite 1E. All donations are tax deductible.

"Each bin should have tax deductible receipts attached to them," Tosti said. "If not, then donors can ask for them at the location."

Another way people can donate is through Bling-It-On parties.

"People can throw these parties at their homes or with their book club and things like that," Tosti said. "For example I have an open house where people can come get cookies and punch with their donations.

"We ask people if they are doing this that they are collecting items for Peace House and tell what we do," she said. "They can also contact me for ideas and information."

In addition to donations, volunteers are required to ensure Bling Fling's success, Tolsti said.

"We can't live without our volunteers," she said with a laugh.

Volunteers are needed for marking and sorting the donations.

"They clean, prep and make minor repairs and get them ready for sale," Tosti said.

Volunteers are also needed to maintain the donation bins, and work the event.

"They welcome the customers during the Bling Fling and help them find items and accessories that go with together," she said.

Tosti asks each volunteer works at least two hours.

"We will recruit anyone from teens to older adults, but we do prefer teens volunteer with their parents," she said. Although Peace House is always taking volunteers, those who want to specifically work on Bling Fling can contact Tosti up until the event.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Peace House's Bling Fling, can email this address. They can also sign up by visiting Peace House’s website.